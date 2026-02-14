Four Under-the-Radar Free Agency Decisions for the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are in the early stages of the 2026 offseason, and several major decisions await them over the next several weeks. While the choices they make about standout players like tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. , linebacker Kaden Elliss , and free agency additions at wide receiver or defensive line will take center stage, there are some under-the-radar decisions they must get right.

Take a look at some of those looming choices for the Falcons.

(NOTE: contract information comes from Spotrac )

Who is the kicker in 2026?

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Zane Gonzalez | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a season plagued by inconsistency at kicker, the Falcons turned to Zane Gonzalez in Week 10 and never looked back. They signed the journeyman kicker to a one-year deal worth $1.17 million after cycling through Younghoe Koo and Parker Romo to less-than-optimal results.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Over his nine games in Atlanta , Gonzalez connected on 19-of-22 (86.4%) field goal attempts and 17-of-18 (94.4%) extra points. Of the three field goal misses, two were blocked, and the third was from 50+ yards. Gonzalez has also made a pair of game-winning field goals and has a long of 56 yards.

Those numbers would serve as a solid improvement over his career average of 81% on field goals, but in line with an every-other-year trend on this percentage. Going back to 2018, his performance has fluctuated annually, which could indicate the Falcons will either need to find some insurance or another option.

“I thought he did a really good job coming back in, kind of steadying everything down,” new special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman. “I want a guy that's confident. A guy that's going to go out there, it doesn't matter if it's in the first quarter or in the fourth quarter, where he's kicking a game-winning field goal. I want a guy that's going to have total confidence in himself.”

Gonzalez would be an affordable option, with an estimated average annual value (AAV) of $3.4 million, and he was steady last season. However, there will be several options on the market. Eddy Pineiro, Joey Slye, Chad Ryland, Riley Patterson (the former kicker for Aukerman), and Daniel Carlson are some of the available kickers.

With Lenny Krieg signing with the Jets, the Falcons will need to find someone on the market if they were to bring competition in for Gonzalez, should they resign him.

The Falcons lost games in 2025 due to their kicking issues, and that cost them a shot at the playoffs. They would be wise to make a good investment here to ensure it does not do the same in 2026.

Will Dee Alford Make A Return to the Falcons' Secondary?

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dee Alford had a breakout campaign in 2025 after a disastrous 2024 under Jimmy Lake. With Jeff Ulbrich set to return as defensive coordinator, Alford could be inclined to join him. He showed tremendous value as a depth player, stepping in on the inside and outside after injuries took out A.J. Terrell Jr. and Billy Bowman Jr. for large portions of the season.

Over his 15 games (seven starts), Alford was targeted 69 times, allowing 45 receptions for 475 yards, three touchdowns, and an 81.5 quarterback rating. He also accounted for 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, and three interceptions.

With Bowman still coming back from an Achilles injury and depth remaining a concern for next season, the Falcons would be wise to try to get him back in a Falcons uniform.

His projected contract sits with an AAV of about $5.9 million, but it would be worth the price tag for a consistent member of the secondary.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Can the Falcons find a difference-maker to return kicks?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jamal Agnew | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Special teams have taken on new life after changes to the kickoff rules in 2025. Players who can put pressure on kickoff units, in particular, have become more important than ever. Hidden yards have set teams up for success. Look no further than the immediate impact that players like Rasheed Shaheed, Ray Davis, KaVontae Turpin, and Devin Duvernay were for their teams.

The Falcons brought in Jamal Agnew in anticipation of these rule changes, but he was a non-factor on the worst return unit in the NFL. His issues in the return game also cost the Falcons against New York, as a muffed punt inside the five-yard line led to a Jets touchdown.

Shaheed and Duvernay are both free agents this offseason, and Atlanta could get receiver depth and a valuable returner in one.

Will the Falcons invest in the tight end position?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner | Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images

New head coach Kevin Stefanski considers himself to be an “aficieanado” at the tight end position. However, the Falcons only have Charlie Woerner and Joshua Simon (on a futures contract) on their active roster. The choice about Kyle Pitts Sr. stands out here, but with the evolution of the heavy personnel groupings in the NFL, the Falcons could push to add more depth than just their high-end tight end.

Finding players who could provide optimal blocking ability, with the ability to make an impact in the receiving game, will be a hot commodity this offseason. Players like Adam Trautman ($2.8 million AAV), Tyler Conklin ($3.3 million AAV), Tyler Higbee ($5.4 million AAV), or Cade Otton ($7.9 million AAV) could be on the table.