Have Falcons Finally Turned A Corner With Injuries?

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the road in Week 13, and looking to kick off a winning streak in New Jersey against the New York Jets. Health has been a major concern for this team in recent games, and Wednesday’s practice was the first chance to see if that would be any better this week.

After Drake London (knee) missed Week 12 with a PCL injury, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was able to provide an update on the status of the star wide receiver.

“I’m going to give him all week,” Morris said on Wednesday. “We started with ‘week-to-week,’ so I don’t know what the proper term is, but ‘doubtful’ for me.”

He left the door open for the highly improbable chance that he would play, but doubled down.

“I don’t think it’s this week,” Morris said.

Unsurprisingly, London was not present at practice on Wednesday and was listed as a DNP on the injury report.

In addition to the wide receiver, Chris Lindstrom (foot) was also absent from the media viewing period on Wednesday. The All-Pro guard has been a regular DNP in recent weeks as he recovers from his injury, but it has not held him out of games to this point.

Long snapper Liam McCullough (personal) and linebacker Josh Woods were the other DNPs.

Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) made his long-awaited return to the field on Sunday against New Orleans. He was on the practice field on Wednesday, but was limited. Bergeron had a brief scare in that game, after his ankle was “leg-whipped,” but he was able to return.

“He looked good coming back,” Morris said. “It was great to have him back out there. It was good to have him back with his fellas. It was good to have the guys playing together and playing well.”

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Other limited participants from Wednesday included linebackers Divine Deablo (rest) and JD Bertrand (knee), plus tight end Charlies Woerner (rest).

See below for the full list from Wednesday’s injury report after practice.

FULL PARTICIPANT:

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT:

LB JD Bertrand (knee)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

LB Divine Deablo (not injury related – resting)

TE Charlie Woerner (not injury related – resting)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: