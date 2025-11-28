Kirk Cousins Prepared for 'Dog Fight' When Atlanta Falcons Take on New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons head to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, and Kirk Cousins will once again be under center for the Falcons.

Cousins and the Falcons went heavy and leaned on the running game to defeat the Saints in New Orleans last week, and they may employ a similar strategy against the Jets.

With Drake London doubtful for Sunday's game, the Falcons may lean on their three-tight-end set again like they did last week. Atlanta was in 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs) more than any team in a decade in their 24-10 win over New Orleans.

The Jets are 10th in the NFL against the pass, but they are 23rd against the rush. Still, Cousins isn't taking anything for granted when facing head coach Aaron Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

"Another tough test in the NFL this week, going up to MetLife to play the Jets," Cousins said this week. "I've played against Coach Glenn and Coach Wilks many times throughout my career, and it's always been a dog fight. Always have had so much respect for what they'll do schematically, and they keep you thinking all week long and then all game long.



"I think this is a defense that plays fast. They have speed in a lot of places and athleticism, and you feel it as you watch the tape and as you evaluate them. So, it’ll be a challenge for us. Good opportunity.

Cousins might have an advantage when it comes to inside information. Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich joined Atlanta this year after spending the last four seasons with the Jets as defensive coordinator.

“We went over the personnel today, not with Coach Ulbrich," Cousins said when asked if he had tapped into Ulbrich's knowledge yet. "He was in his meeting, but put in my notes to connect with him at some point this week because he certainly knows everybody there and many of their best players. He was the one bringing them in or developing them. [Jamien] Sherwood, the leading tackler last year in the league, middle linebacker, really played well in Coach Ulbrich's scheme, so it'll be good to connect with him before the week's over.”

Sherwood led the NFL with 98 solo tackles, and his 158 total tackles were good for third. His pace has slowed a bit in 2025, but his 102 tackles is still good for seventh in the NFL.

The Jets have also gotten good play up front from defensive linemen Jowon Briggs and Harrison Phillips, both ranked among the top 32 interior linemen in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

One player the Falcons won't have to face with the Jets is All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. The Falcons didn't miss him completely, though. He suited up against them in London after being traded to the Colts.

The Falcons likely caught the Saints by surprise with their use of three tight ends last week. They won't have that luxury on Sunday, and Cousins is prepared for a dog fight at MetLife at 1:00 p.m.