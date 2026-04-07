Kyle Pitts Makes Decision on Franchise Tag for 2026 Season

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reporting to their offseason workout program on Tuesday, and one prominent player is said to be in the building. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is said to be reporting to Flowery Branch despite not getting a new contract.

“TE Kyle Pitts, who was franchise tagged, is signing his tag and showing up for workouts. The two sides can still negotiate a long-term deal, but he locks in his $15.045M fully guaranteed,” Rapoport wrote on his social media account .

Instead of allowing their tight end to test free agency last month, general manager Ian Cunningham opted to put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pitts. The Falcons have until July to reach an extension agreement with Pitts. If they cannot, he will play on the one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $15.045 million.

Atlanta could also opt to trade Pitts and look to acquire more draft capital ahead of this month’s NFL Draft. Cunningham was asked about that potential during the league meetings in Phoenix last week, and did not push back on that possibility.

“It’s my job as the general manager to do what’s best for the organization,” Cunningham said. “Kyle is a great player. We’ve seen his skill set. Also, it’s my job to listen. We’re excited to have Kyle. We’re excited for his future.”

After several years of inconsistent play, Pitts finally broke out over the second half of the 2025 season. He saw his role expand dramatically following an injury to Drake London. The often-maligned tight end made his first All-Pro team after finishing second among tight ends with 928 receiving yards and with a career-high five touchdowns. He was also second in receptions (88) among tight ends, finishing inside the top-10 among all players league-wide.

With Kevin Stefanski installed as the new head coach, Pitts is one of the players with the most to gain. The former Browns head man is well known for his affinity for the tight end position, and the Falcons will have three viable options to deploy on the field simultaneously.

Charlie Woerner joins Pitts as the only returning player at the position, but the Falcons also added Austin Hooper in free agency. There is a chance that Cunningham will continue to add to the position in the “second wave” of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Per league rules, the Falcons are permitted to begin their offseason workouts two weeks early because they are breaking in a new coaching staff. Other NFL teams that retain their head coach from last season must wait until later this month.

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