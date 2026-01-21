Latest Intel on the Falcons' Search for an Offensive Coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH – A pair of names have been added to the evolving search for the next offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons under Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons have reportedly requested to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon (per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports) and Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator & wide receivers coach Drew Terrell (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media).

McClendon, 42, has spent the last two seasons in the NFL after many years in the college ranks. He spent 17 seasons, mostly with the Georgia Bulldogs, with stops at South Carolina and Oregon. His last stop as an offensive coordinator was from 2016 to 2019 with the Gamecocks, and he was then the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Ducks.

He returned to the Bulldogs in 2022, where he served in the same role until he moved to the NFL ranks. In this second stint in Athens, he oversaw an offense that ranked second among Power Five schools in yards per game (498.9), third in points per game (40.6), fourth in yards per carry (5.4), sixth in passer rating (165.0), seventh in passing yards per game (300.4), and 10th in rushing yards per game (198.5).

In the NFL, he has contributed to a strong passing attack that featured several weapons at the wide receiver position.

Terrell, 34, oversaw a prolific passing attack with the Cardinals in 2025. Despite dealing with several injuries, his unit averaged the seventh-most passing yards per game (232.6). Jacoby Brissett had a strong season under Terrell, and he was able to utilize a strong arsenal of Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

He has been with the staff in Arizona since 2023. He also had stops with the Washington Commanders (2020-2022 as wide receivers coach) and Carolina Panthers (2018-2019 as a quality control coach), with both stints under Ron Rivera. Before his time in the NFL, he spent several years in the collegiate ranks.

Terrell is still under contract with the Cardinals, but his future is uncertain after Arizona parted ways with Jonathan Gannon during this coaching cycle. He had also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Los Angeles Chargers and Commanders.

Several NFL insiders have speculated that Stefanski’s former offensive coordinator in Cleveland, Tommy Rees, should be considered a front-runner. A second name thrown in that mix is former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

Rees, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Browns under Stefanski, starting as a passing-game specialist and tight ends coach in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025. He took over play-calling duties midway through the season.

Callahan, 41, is the son of veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who was with Stefanski in Cleveland and was hired to Atlanta’s staff in the same position Tuesday. Before becoming the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2024, Callahan was the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator for four seasons. He was fired after a 4-19 start to his career.

Stefanski will likely be the one calling plays for the Falcons, but the offensive coordinator position is still a critical position for this staff. These candidates all have some intriguing upside to keep in mind.