Player-Driven Culture Emerges as Falcons Open Stefanski Era

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are back at work for voluntary workouts, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will get his first opportunity to lead his new team. After being spread all over the country for the last several months, the Falcons get their first chance to come together.

“We're getting to work,” Stefanski said. “We get to get our arms around them and continue that work. The guys are in great shape. They get to then get into a workout together with our strength staff, who do a terrific job. So we're focused on the work.”

As the Falcons are breaking in a new coaching staff, the voluntary period can come early, but they are still limited in what they are allowed to do. Phase one lasts two weeks and entails strength training, conditioning, meetings, and physical rehab. Stefanski and the coaching staff are not permitted to instruct, record attendance, or reward participation.

There is still plenty of value to be had during this preliminary period.

“So much of the offseason program, as you guys know, is just building foundational knowledge,” Stefanski said. “That's scheme, that's the X's and O's, but that's also a foundational knowledge of our techniques, of our fundamentals. Foundational knowledge of our identity as an offense, as a defense, and special teams. I'd say a lot of the offseason program is about building a strong foundation.”

After a season of overhaul, resetting that foundation feels essential.

That foundation comes from within, and the continued establishment of team leaders, who Stefanski expects to set the tone for this roster this season. He is establishing a leadership council for the team, leaning on the players he has in place.

“If you have the right people in the locker room, and they're focused on the right things, and they're pushing each other, that's the culture that you're looking for," Stefanski said. "That really just, to me, speaks to player-driven accountability, a player-driven culture, a player-driven group that pushes their teammates to be the best versions of themselves. It's my job and our coaches' jobs to put together a structure, to put together a program. When it's player-driven, you've got a real chance."

One of those players taking on that role is Bijan Robinson. After leading by example, the All-Pro running back says he wants to be a more vocal leader this season.

“I know a couple times last year I spoke in front of the offense when we were in those little lulls throughout the season, just to try to get everybody back on track,” the running back said. “I'm going to make sure that I gain everybody's respect, first and foremost, especially the new guys, and then make sure that I implement all the things that I learned throughout the season for them.”

Safety Jessie Bates III is working to occupy a similar leadership position on this roster.

“I want to go show coach Stefanski that I'm that guy,” Bates said. “Not just as a player, but as a leader and all the above.”

Phase two comes in May, but the Falcons still have lots of building to do between now and then.