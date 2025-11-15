Raheem Morris Gives High Praise to Falcons 'Least Talked About Superstar'
The Atlanta Falcons have not just one, but two starting-caliber running backs on their football team. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. While Robinson is considered to be one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, Allgeier flies under the radar. Head coach Raheem Morris spearheaded this high regard for the running back this week. He referred to him as the "least-talked-about superstar."
“Wherever you put him, whatever you ask him to do, he's able to go out there and have that resiliency and that toughness that is able to just play the game, play the play, whatever it is, and be able to go,” Morris said on Wednesday. “So that's why we love him. He's awesome.”
Allgeier is currently tied with wide receiver Drake London for most touchdowns scored by an Atlanta Falcon this season, with six. He is currently tied eighth in the NFL for rushing touchdowns and only five running backs have found the endzone more than him this year. So, there is a clear reason why Morris isn’t surprised by this.
This sentiment is felt by other coaches on the staff as well. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson went into the intricate ways he loves Allgeier’s game.
“So, he's one of the more instinctive, just in terms of his vision and what he can see and how to set up his first-level blocks, ultimately, for the second level that I've been around,” Robinson said. “So, he's a special runner. It's awesome to get him going last week on some looks. Can't say enough good things about ‘Ty’ in the run game. Pass protection, he's super stout in there. It was awesome to see a good performance from ‘Ty’ last week.”
The high praise isn’t lost on the Falcons’ running back. He’s not taking it for granted, though.
“Feels awesome,” Allgeier said when asked about Morris’s comments. “I think that’s for sure a privilege,”
However, like other members of the Falcons, Allgeier would feel better about stacking wins.
“But I think work’s still not done… I think should be better if we were winning.”
Allgeier's reaction shows his balance between pride and perspective. He appreciates the recognition, but he wants to prove that he can help this team win, a feat Atlanta has not accomplished in over a month.
Before last week, Allgeier had just 12 total carries in Atlanta’s last three games, games in which the Falcons have struggled to get any semblance of a dominant run game. The offense works at its best when the team is operating run-first, with both Bijan Robinson and the quiet superstar Tyler Allgeier toting the rock.
On Sunday, Allgeier showcased that “ready to go” mentality. The closer was put into the game late in the fourth quarter, with less than four minutes to go. He had three runs of seven or more yards and the go-ahead one-yard score. Unfortunately, the Falcons were not able to hold on to the lead.