Skip Bayless Doubles Down on Kevin Stefanski Hate in Mayfield Spat

Skip Bayless has already made it clear how he feels about the Atlanta Falcons’ decision to hire Kevin Stefanski. The broadcaster, who is known for being rather vocal with his strong opinions, blasted the Falcons on social media.

“The Atlanta Falcons hiring Kevin Stefanski is a big mistake,” Bayless wrote in a social media post on X. He's overrated . “Talks a good game with owners. Doesn't connect with players. Arrogant, condescending. Now all that Falcons' talent will be wasted.”

Well, the new Falcons head coach has been the target of more attention from the former FOX Sports and ESPN personality after Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to a story from Falcons writer D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“​​Failed is quite the reach, pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach,” Mayfield wrote in his post .

That comment went viral on Tuesday, but Bayless had comments of his own that he wanted to add to the Mayfield post.

“Go, Baker, go. Call out Stefanski. Say you can't wait to see him twice next year. You made him, then he predictably turned on you. He's a smug fraud, an awful hire for Atlanta. He fooled Blank. He'll shoot blanks,” Bayless posted on Tuesday night .

Mayfield played quarterback for the Browns under Stefanski, but (contrary to what he claims) he requested a trade in 2022 . He suffered through a tumultuous career in Cleveland, but the pair did lead the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years. He played through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in the early parts of 2021 and struggled down the stretch of the season.

That next offseason, the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, while Mayfield was sent to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (per his request).

After a short stint with the Panthers, he would bounce around the NFL a bit before landing with Tampa Bay in 2023. His career has since been rejuvenated, and he has led the Buccaneers to a pair of NFC South titles.