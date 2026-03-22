Where Do the Falcons Stand With the Salary Cap After Free Agency?

The Atlanta Falcons have been very active in adding bodies to their 2026 roster, and by many different means. Ian Cunningham has signed, traded, tendered, re-signed, and tagged players as he looks to build depth for this roster moving forward.

The deals have been low-risk, with few able to reap bigger rewards. What it lacks in flash, it makes up for with experience and consistency. Several players have delivered highly productive professional seasons, but have since been marred by injuries.

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These moves have largely come out of necessity. Cunningham inherited a team with a lot of flash but lacking in depth. The Falcons did not have much cap room to work with, and he said during his opening press conference that he is apprehensive about creating dead money.

“We're always going to be thinking long term, but like I said earlier, you’ve got to think about it in the now and you’ve got to look at it in the future,” he said back on Feb. 3. “You don't want to have too much dead money, those sorts of things. We're going to be creative. We're going to be innovative in that area moving forward. And again, I have a meeting with those guys here tomorrow, so we'll get going here shortly.”

He certainly has been creative with his approach, and the results have produced more projected compensatory picks than Atlanta has grown accustomed to – three picks, with one for Kaden Elliss (fifth), Tyler Allgeier (sixth), and Arnold Ebiketie (seventh). His acquisition of Sydney Brown by swapping picks was a creative way to build secondary depth with someone who could find an elevated role in Atlanta.

Now that all of these moves have hit the books, we know that the Falcons will have about $15 million in top-51 cap space for the remainder of this year. They still need to be able to afford their rookie class (~$6 million, barring any more trades) and any additional camp signings this summer. So, the potential for additional spending will be limited.

Moving forward, the Falcons still have some extensions to keep in mind, with wide receiver Drake London, guard Matthew Bergeron, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (after being tagged) entering the final years of their rookie deals.

The available money is also set to skyrocket for Atlanta, with their projected cap space currently sitting at $127 million for next offseason – albeit with just 26 rostered players.

Atlanta has been building with a new strategy under Cunningham, and that will make the 2026 season a very interesting one to watch.