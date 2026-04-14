Who Are The Best Late Round Steals In Atlanta Falcons History?

Every draft has its late-round gems, and the Falcons have struck gold with their fair share over the years. This season, with five selections in this year’s draft, there’s still a chance to land an impact player, whether it’s an immediate contributor or a developmental project.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, Falcons on SI looks at some of the top late-round picks in franchise history.

Grady Jarrett (Fifth Round, 137th Overall)

Jarrett made two Pro Bowls and earned an All-Pro nod during his time with the Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jarrett quickly established himself as one of the most consistently productive interior defensive linemen in the NFL despite his low draft position.

By the time his second season rolled around, the Clemson product had become a regular starter, finishing with 48 tackles and four sacks while helping lead the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where he tied a Super Bowl record after sacking Tom Brady three times.

His best season in Atlanta came in 2019, when he earned a Second-team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl selection after finishing with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 69 tackles.

Over 10 seasons with the Falcons, Jarrett totaled 496 tackles, 36.5 sacks, and 77 tackles for loss.

Jeff Van Note (11th Round, 262nd Overall Pick)

A fan favorite and one of the top offensive players in team history, Van Note didn't take a snap on the offensive line in college. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Originally drafted as a linebacker out of Kentucky with no experience at center, Van Note went on to play 18 seasons with the Falcons as the anchor of Atlanta's offensive line.

After spending his first season with the Alabama Hawks of the Continental Football League, who served as an unofficial minor league affiliate to the Falcons, Van Note converted to center and started 225 games, the second-most in team history, behind Mike Kenn. Through that span, he was selected to six Pro Bowls, earned two All-Pro nods, and was even voted the franchise's favorite player after retiring.

Michael Haynes (Seventh Round, 166th Overall)

Haynes played in 99 games for the Falcons and still ranks among the franchise leaders in both receiving yards and touchdowns. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Serving as one of the league’s top deep threats over his seven years in Atlanta, Haynes made a quiet impact as a rookie, starting six games before later becoming the Falcons’ primary vertical option.

His best season in Atlanta came in 1991, when he totaled a career-high 1,112 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while leading the NFL with an average of 22.4 yards per catch. During the 1992 and 1993 seasons, he recorded the league’s longest receptions at 89 and 98 yards, respectively.

The Northern Arizona Product appeared in 99 games for the Falcons, catching 266 passes for 4,220 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Ray Brown (Sixth Round, 148th Overall Pick)

Brown spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Falcons, still holding the second-most interceptions in franchise history. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

After spending four seasons at Division II West Texas State (now West Texas A&M), Brown went on to spend seven seasons in Atlanta as one of the league's most reliable safeties.

The Fort Worth native's 38 career interceptions are the second-most in franchise history, and he ranked among the league's top five in interceptions during the 1973 and 1974 seasons. Through that span, he was selected to six Pro Bowls, earned two All-Pro nods, and was even voted the franchise's favorite player after retiring.

Brown's best season was during that 1973 campaign, when he paired his impressive special teams season with six interceptions (fourth-most in the NFL) and four forced fumbles.

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