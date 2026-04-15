NFL Draft Expert Dane Brugler Puts Together Outstanding Falcons Haul

The NFL Draft is just over a week away, and the rumors and predictions have reached a fever pitch. As we creep closer to the pinnacle event of the NFL offseason, the Atlanta Falcons will be tasked with making the most of just five selections.

Despite that glaring lack of draft capital, the Falcons still have several needs to be addressed . As we approach next week, the final mock drafts are starting to emerge, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic put together one of the better examples of an outstanding draft for Atlanta.

2-48: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller would be an outstanding interior player for the Falcons. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Christen Miller is a versatile player who can play all over the interior. At 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, the All-SEC defender is an effective run-stopper who will continue to develop as a pass rusher. Once he establishes himself in that area, Miller will be a high-end three-down player for his future team.

The defensive lineman made 10 starts during his junior season, finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks as part of the Bulldogs’ elite defensive line rotation. Miller surprised many by returning to Georgia for his senior season. He started every game, tallying 23 tackles, four tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, and 23 quarterback hurries.

3-79: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance is a mid-round target with major upside | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryce Lance was a two-year starter at North Dakota State, winning a national title in 2024 and setting a school record for touchdown receptions (17). His production declined with a new starter last season, but he still had the explosive element in his game, finishing with eight catches for 40 or more yards.

His vertical presence and contested catch ability have helped him rise on draft boards, but he still has some development to do at the NFL level. With the Falcons’ additions to their receiver room, he would be an ideal fit for their immediate and future needs at the position.

4-122: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Jimmy Rolder could be a solid depth linebacker for the Falcons | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jimmy Rolder was a solid rotational piece for Michigan before moving into a starting role with the Wolverines last season. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after leading Michigan with 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. Rolder was a strong downhill, off-ball run-stopper and could provide solid depth for the Falcons.

6-215: Carver Willis, OL, Washington

Carver Willis has swing tackle upside in the NFL | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Carver Willis could be an intriguing developmental offensive tackle for the Falcons. He is a strong run blocker who could develop into a swing tackle in the NFL within the next few years. The Falcons reportedly welcomed Willis in for a top-30 visit during this cycle, so there could be some interest here.

7-231: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Riley Nowakowski could provide outstanding depth for the Falcons at tight end. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Riley Nowakowski was a one-year starter for the Hoosiers, and he proved to be a versatile player in that offense. He finished his senior season with 32 catches for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he could provide a good blocker with some upside as a receiver at the NFL level. Nowakowski will not be able to offer nearly as much in the receiving game as Kyle Pitts, but he is a reliable target that could develop in the Kevin Stefanski system and provide some depth to the tight end room.

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