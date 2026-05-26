NFL Network Names Atlanta Falcons QB as 'Make or Break' Player, We Add 5 More

The Atlanta Falcons aren't quite starting over, but there is a lot of new involved with the organization from the top down. One of the factors that made the Falcons an enticing job when nearly 1/3 of teams in the league had head coach openings was the core of young playmakers that had been acquired through years of high draft picks.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of those players, taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He deputized Kirk Cousins as a rookie before taking over the job full-time with three games remaining. He didn't quite grow into the bona fide franchise quarterback in year two, before suffering an ACL injury that sidelined him after Week 11.

With a new front office and coaching staff in place, who didn't draft Penix, NFL Network's Nick Shook rightly placed Penix Jr. among his 11 players around the league who are in a make-or-break season. Penix is battling both Tua Tagovailoa and his recovery timeline to win, and more importantly, solidify a starting job in Atlanta.

"When he does take the field, though, the pressure will be on," Shook wrote on NFL Network. "As a former top-10 pick whose brief success as a rookie largely pushed Kirk Cousins out of Atlanta, Penix will be expected to prove he's continuing to develop, something he struggled to demonstrate in his second season before it ended abruptly with his third ACL tear. Hopefully, he'll have most of the season to try to make it happen. Otherwise, questions regarding his future will only grow."

Early mock drafts had the Atlanta Falcons picking an offensive tackle in the top 10 next season. But the fatal flaw in that logic is if the Falcons are selecting top 10 next season, they've failed at the quarterback position, and will be targeting a new quarterback in the 2027 draft.

Shook is right, this is potentially a make-or-break year for Penix, but he's not alone. Let's take a look at five more Atlanta Falcons who are facing pivotal years.

What about Tua?

It's not just Penix. The Miami Dolphins took on an NFL record $100 million dead cap hit rather than keep Tua Tagovailoa on the roster. Tagovailoa, still just 28, has a chance to revive his career under Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta and be the next Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield. But if he can't win and hold onto the job over Penix, he may be seen as a career backup, at best, moving forward.

Remember that guy who single-handedly beat the Saints?

The last we saw of linebacker Troy Andersen, he was NFC Defensive Player of the Week --- in 2024. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

To borrow a line from Coach Carter - "We don't see Troy Andersen much, but when we do, it's spectacular."

Andersen was last seen wrecking the New Orleans Saints in September of 2024. He had 17 tackles, a pick-six, and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He was also hurt in that game. He made a brief attempt at a comeback, but like too many Falcons in the last two years, he was re-injured and hasn't played since Week 14 of 2024.

Because he missed so much time, his contract didn't move forward, so the Falcons still had rights on his rookie deal. They restructured it, and he'll get one final chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.

The new guy

Atlanta signed Jahan Dotson, hoping to improve its lackluster wide receiver room. Doton's numbers are nothing to write home about. He has 478 yards receiving in the last two seasons combined. But that doesn't tell the whole story. Buried on the depth chart behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, targets were hard to come by for Dotson.

He'll get the chance to prove in Atlanta that he's a legit WR2 in this league and drastically improve on the $7.5 million the Falcons are paying him this season.

Can a Four-Year Starter be Make-or-Break?

Left guard Matthew Bergeron is in a contract year. He has been solid, if not spectacular, as a three-year starter. Like many of the players on offense, he regressed in 2025. His rookie contract got him a raise from $1.6 million last season to $3.9 million in 2026.

26 guards make at least $10 million per season, according to Spotrac. If Bergeron can establish himself this year as a better-than-average player at his position, he'll triple his money again next year.

Boom or bust on the DL

Like Bergeron, defensive lineman Zach Harrison is entering a contract year. He was in the midst of a breakout season last year with 3.5 sacks in the first six games. He was injured against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

He missed two games before some roster mismanagement saw him return and play a career high 47 snaps against the Colts after returning from injury. He was reinjured and didn't take another snap all season.

He's an ideal fit as a pass-rushing 3-4 defensive end and can do a job kicking inside to defensive tackle every once in a while.

But he's got to stay on the field.

Honorable Mention: CB Clark Phillips III, DT Maason Smith, LB Christian Harris

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