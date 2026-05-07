One Question Each Defensive Position For the Falcons Faces This Summer

The Atlanta Falcons have been busy this spring. They have fleshed out their defense with several new contributors in the hopes of raising the floor and establishing some more consistency for Kevin Stefanski’s first season as head coach.

As we approach the franchise’s organized team activities and mandatory mini-camps, Falcons OnSI took a look at the biggest questions still facing the organization.

Defensive Line – Do They Have Their Run-Stopper?

The Falcons struggled in run defense last season, finishing No. 27 in expected points added (EPA) per rush. On top of those issues is the fact that Atlanta lost some of their better run defenders in free agency – mainly David Onyemata.

Overall, their rush defense was not terrible on a week-to-week basis. Aside from one dreadful performance against the Colts in Berlin, the Falcons allowed an average of 113 yards rushing per game. Omitting that one game would have lifted them into the top half of the league.

But that is not really how this works, and they had work to do.

They added Da’Shawn Hand in free agency and traded Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith thus far this offseason, but did not add a defensive lineman until the sixth round of the NFL Draft. The two additions should help elevate the run defense, but will it be enough?

Edge/Outside Linebacker – What Happens With James Pearce Jr.?

James Pearce is in the midst of his pre-trial agreement in Miami stemming from a domestic violence arrest. His six-month diversion program is scheduled to conclude around Week 7 of the regular season, so his status is in limbo for the next several months. The first big checkpoint is mandatory minicamp later this offseason, then again for training camp in July.

Will he be in the building? What comes of the league investigation? Could he land on the commissioner’s exempt list? How much time will he miss?

There is very little set in stone with Pearce’s ongoing legal situation, but off-field issues aside, his availability will be important for the Falcons on the field. They have replaced several players from last season, but he was the key piece of the pass rush in their record-setting season.

Inside Linebacker – Have They Done Enough to Replace Kaden Elliss?

Kaden Elliss was a Swiss army knife for Jeff Ulbrich last season, but the numbers did not match up for either party during free agency. He walked (after the Saints gave him $11 million in average annual value), and the Falcons were left looking to replicate his production as best they could.

But that will prove difficult. The linebacker was the heart and soul of this defense, starting every game of his three-year contract. He finished his time in Atlanta with 380 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Ulbrich said earlier this offseason that it would take two players to do his job, and the Falcons will look to several newcomers to do just that. In Elliss’ stead, Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, JD Bertrand, and (a returning from injury) Troy Andersen will look to compete for playing time.

Cornerback – What Happens With the Competition(s)?

The competition in this room is set to be intense.

Ian Cunningham drafted Avieon Terrell in the second round of the NFL Draft to fight for a spot with Mike Hughes opposite his brother, A.J. These two will enter the mix alongside C.J. Henderson and Cobee Bryant, who both started games down the stretch last season.

The Falcons also have Billy Bowman Jr. coming back from an Achilles injury, but he won’t have a guarantee that his job will be there when he does. The younger Terrell can shift inside and compete for snaps as a nickelback, and several other players will be competing for reps – Darnay Holmes was added in free agency, while Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and the newly signed Darren Hall are depth pieces jostling for position.

Safety – Could This Become the NFL’s Best Unit?

Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts were one of the NFL’s best duos last season, with Bates securing another All-Pro performance, while Watts was second in the NFL in interceptions. Not many units can match that, but they will need to replicate that production in 2026 before they get the national recognition .

Bates is entering a contract year, and at 29, he will need to show that he still has plenty of tread left on his tires. On the other hand, Watts will be looking to prove he can be a consistent presence in the Falcons defensive backfield.

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