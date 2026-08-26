Personal Tragedy Helped Fuel Falcons Za'Darius Smith's Return from Retirement

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Za'Darius Smith's return to the NFL is about much more than football.

The veteran pass rusher stepped away from the game after just five games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, following a devastating stretch in his personal life.

Smith said Wednesday that retirement was never part of his plans, but everything changed after he received a call from his mother's doctor.

The doctor told him his mother did not have much time left to live. She eventually passed away, leading Smith to step away from football and spend time with his family.

Now, he has returned to the game with the Atlanta Falcons, a destination that carries special meaning.

"Happy to be here in Atlanta," Smith said.

Smith, who is from Alabama, said his late mother always wanted him to play for the Falcons. Returning to football has given him another reason to embrace the game he stepped away from.

"I'm still young in the game," said Smith, who turns 34 before the Falcons’ September 13th opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I got a lot left in the tank."

Smith explained that he was a latecomer to football and did not play Pee Wee football or in middle school. Because of that, he believes he has plenty of tread left despite his extensive NFL career.

Smith retired with 70.5 career sacks, but he has already set his next goal.

"Now I'm trying to reach 100," Smith said. "However I need to do that, I'm going to try," he said.

The Falcons are taking a measured approach with Smith as he works his way back into football shape. He said the plan this week has been one day of work followed by a day of rest as he adjusts to being back on the field.

Smith has already shown how much he enjoys being around the team. During last week's preseason game, he ran onto the field to celebrate Tyler Goodson's 49-yard touchdown.

"I haven't been that happy in a long time," Smith said.

House call had the sideline HYPE pic.twitter.com/Kv8UPbvlG9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 22, 2026

Smith also shared a connection with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, as the two bonded over their recent experiences grieving loved ones. The veteran pass rusher said he and Ulbrich shared a hug after discussing what they had been through.

For Smith, Atlanta represents a fresh start and a return to what he calls his "happy place."

After stepping away from football during one of the most difficult periods of his life, Smith is back with a new perspective, a new goal, and plenty of motivation to finish what he started.

With 70 sacks already behind him, Smith is now chasing 100.

And for the first time in a while, he is simply happy to be back.

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