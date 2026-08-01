Falcons Support Jeff Ulbrich After Wife Cristina's Passing

Jeff Ulbrich is navigating something that’s a significantly bigger challenge than running a shutdown defense.

On Thursday, July 30, the Atlanta Falcons announced that the second-year defensive coordinator’s wife, Cristina, died after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 48 years old.

The Ulbrichs shared three children: a daughter, Samantha, and two sons, Jace and Jax.

“The Atlanta Falcons are heartbroken by the passing of Cristina Ulbrich, beloved wife of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, after her courageous battle with cancer,” the team said in a statement.

“Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community. On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Jeff, their children, and all who loved Cristina. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Ulbrich family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this profound loss, and we stand with them in support and remembrance of Cristina’s life.”

Jeff Ulbrich has been away from the team during preseason training camp, which began on Wednesday, July 29, at the Falcons’ Flowery Branch facility.

“A difficult time for the Ulbrich family, it’s a difficult time for the Falcons family, it’s a difficult time for everybody who knew and loved Cristina,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at training camp.

“Like any family, we will support Jeff and the kids and put our arms around him and the kids literally and as an organization. We are obviously with him and the kids in the short term and the long term. Everybody knows how we feel. It’s heartbreaking. We’ll make sure we’re a family through all of this.”

The tragic passing has brought the Falcons closer, extending beyond Ulbrich’s defensive unit.

“First, just want to send our prayers out to the Ulbrich family. Very unfortunate,” said Falcons All-Pro tight end Kyle Pitts. “We’re tighter than ever. We’re here for him. We’re for him and the family as well. This is a brotherhood. When one hurts, we’re all hurt.”

Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice described Ulbrich as “one of the best coaches” he’s had during his football career. He says Ulbrich’s absence, as he grieves his Christina’s passing, has left a hole within the team.

“Just love him up as a unit, as a team,” the third-year player said. “That guy is a huge part of what we got going right now. Without him, we’ve got nothing. He brings the heart, mind, [and] fist. He lives by that and drives us to live by that.”

Stefanski added that the coaching staff as a whole is pulling together to fill in while Ulbrich is out.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank also released a statement on Cristina Ulbrich’s passing.

“Cristina will always be an important part of our Falcons family,” he said.

“My heart is with Jeff, Samantha, Jax, Jace, and the entire Ulbrich family during this unimaginable time. It was always evident how deeply Cristina loved her family and how fiercely she supported them. She faced every challenge with extraordinary courage, strength, and grace, inspiring so many through the way she lived and fought. My family and I, along with the entire Falcons family, send our love and prayers for strength to everyone mourning her loss. The greatest legacy Cristina leaves behind is the family she loved so completely, and her strength and spirit will continue to shine through them.”