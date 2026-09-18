QB Situation Clear: Latest Falcons Injury Report Explained

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers with their quarterback situation becoming clearer, while several other key players remain under evaluation heading into the weekend.

Cooper Rush is expected to make his second consecutive start after Michael Penix Jr. was ruled out and Tua Tagovailoa was listed as doubtful on the Falcons' final injury report.

Rush was a full participant in Friday's practice despite being listed with a back injury. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that the veteran quarterback is trending in the right direction.

"He's practicing, so he's doing better," Stefanski said.

Rush started Atlanta's Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He will once again lead the offense Sunday, with Jack Strand expected to serve as his backup.

Penix was ruled out despite practicing fully on Friday. The quarterback continues to work his way back from a knee injury and has now been ruled out for the first two games of the season.

Stefanski said the team remains confident in Penix's recovery plan.

"Again, it's a progression. I feel really confident in the plan, feel really confident in what we've done and what Mike has done, both on the field and medically," Stefanski said.

Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful with an oblique injury after not participating in Friday's practice. His designation leaves Rush in line to start against Carolina.

Other Key Game Statuses

The Falcons have two additional players listed as questionable.

Guard Chris Lindstrom is questionable with a concussion after participating fully Friday. Despite returning to practice, Lindstrom must still be evaluated by an independent neurologist before he can be cleared to play Sunday.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell is also questionable with a shoulder injury. Terrell did not participate in Friday's practice.

Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. is the other Falcon ruled out. Bowman was listed with an Achilles injury despite participating fully Friday.

Full Friday Participation

Along with Rush, Penix, Lindstrom and Bowman, linebacker Kendal Daniels and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor were full participants Friday.

Did Not Participate

Center Ryan Neuzil did not practice because of an illness. Tagovailoa and Terrell also did not participate.

Offensive tackle Jake Matthews was given the day off as a scheduled rest day and was not listed as dealing with an injury.

Falcons Final Game Status

Questionable

OG Chris Lindstrom, concussion

CB A.J. Terrell, shoulder

Doubtful

QB Tua Tagovailoa, oblique

Out

QB Michael Penix Jr., knee

CB Billy Bowman Jr., Achilles

The quarterback situation remains the primary storyline heading into Sunday, with Rush preparing for another start while Penix continues his recovery and Tagovailoa deals with his oblique injury. Atlanta will look to have its remaining questionable players available as it prepares for Carolina.

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