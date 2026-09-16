Falcons Injury Report: Penix Back to Full Practice, 3 Starters Out

The Atlanta Falcons received some encouraging injury news Wednesday as Michael Penix Jr. was listed as a full participant in practice while the team continues preparing for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Penix, who is working his way back from a knee injury, was joined by quarterback Cooper Rush as a full participant. Rush is dealing with a back injury after starting Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons’ quarterback situation remains unsettled heading into Sunday, with head coach Kevin Stefanski indicating that the team is still evaluating its options.

Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. also practiced fully despite an Achilles injury.

The more concerning portion of Wednesday’s report came from three players who did not participate.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom was held out with a concussion after exiting Atlanta’s Week 1 loss with the injury. Lindstrom’s status will be one to monitor throughout the week as he works through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell also did not practice because of a shoulder injury. His absence could be significant for an Atlanta defense preparing for Carolina, particularly with the Falcons already dealing with injuries along the defensive front.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the third player held out, sitting with an oblique injury. Tagovailoa originally entered the season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback but missed Week 1 because of the injury.

There were no players listed as limited participants on Wednesday.

Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

Full participation

CB Billy Bowman Jr. | Achilles

QB Michael Penix Jr. | Knee

QB Cooper Rush | Back

Limited participation

None

Did not participate

OG Chris Lindstrom | Concussion

QB Tua Tagovailoa | Oblique

CB A.J. Terrell | Shoulder

The biggest development is the quarterback situation. Penix and Rush both practiced fully while Tagovailoa remained sidelined, leaving Atlanta with multiple quarterbacks at different stages of availability as the team works toward a decision for Sunday. The Falcons have not yet announced their Week 2 starter.

Atlanta will continue its preparation Thursday, when Lindstrom, Terrell and Tagovailoa’s participation levels should provide another indication of their progress toward Sunday’s game.

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