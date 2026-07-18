SI Throws Atlanta Falcons a Lifeline in Latest QB Rankings: 'Ripe to Break Out'

As we wrap up the offseason fodder with training camp beginning around the league already, the rankings have not been kind to the Atlanta Falcons quarterback room.

One pundit went as far as to say the Falcons' quarterback situation with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa is worse than what new head coach Kevin Stefanski dealt with in Cleveland last year.

While that can quickly be written off as hyperbolic nonsense, the fact remains that Penix is coming off another season-ending injury and Tagovailoa is coming off his worst year as a starter. The Dolphins are in full tank mode in 2026, and they felt they were better off eating $100 million of Tagovailoa's salary than trying to rebuild with him.

An optimist might say the Falcons have a player two years removed from an All-Pro season and a talented former Heisman finalist with a howitzer for an arm. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame might not be an optimist, but he sees the potential the Falcons have in the quarterback room.

While he ranked Penix 27th among 32 potential starting quarterbacks, he hedged his bets a bit.

"Assuming Penix is healthy for the start of the season, he should get the nod over Tua Tagovailoa," Verderame wrote. "And if he does, this becomes the most important year of his career after starting just 12 games across his first two pro campaigns.

"With an offensive-minded, two-time Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski at the helm, Penix has his best shot at success. Then there’s the supporting cast, including All-Pros in tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., running back Bijan Robinson and star receiver Drake London. In a very winnable division and buoyed by a third-place schedule, Penix could be ripe to break out."

Verderame is right on several points in his breakdown. While we don't know if Penix will break out or not, we do know this is the most important season of his professional career, and the Falcons have a talented supporting cast around him.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Falcons' offensive skill players around the quarterback as fourth best in the NFL. His co-worker has the Falcons' offensive line ranked 12th. They'd be even higher, but right tackle is dragging down the aggregate.

This is Penix's third season in the league. Some quarterbacks don't get a second season before the team has seen enough to move on from him. With a new coaching staff coming in with no ties to Penix, he may be a little fortunate that they didn't have a first-round pick in what was already a weak quarterback class.

He'll get this season to prove he can be a long-term answer for the Falcons. Tagovailoa is in the same boat. He's on a one-year contract and is hoping to capture the same magic that propelled journeyman Sam Darnold to a 14-3 record in Minnesota two years ago and a Super Bowl trophy with the Seahawks in February.

Verderame says Penix is ripe to break out. If he doesn't, there's a good chance the Falcons will be in the market for a new starting quarterback next offseason.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!