Skip to main content
Falcon Report

Madden 27 Ratings Reveal Several Questionable Grades for Atlanta Falcons Players

Madden 27 Ratings: Several Falcons stars snubbed in latest player rankings
Garrett Chapman|
Madden 27 Ratings: Several Falcons stars snubbed in latest player rankings
Madden 27 Ratings: Several Falcons stars snubbed in latest player rankings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons training camp is inching closer by the day, and moments like this make us wish it would come even faster. This week, Madden 27 updated its rankings for the upcoming season, and Falcons players largely came away with some frustrating ratings. 

Bijan Robinson’s 95 overall rating is the highest on the Falcons, but it is too low compared to running backs around the league. The NFL’s scrimmage yards leader from last season is somehow fourth-highest among backs, and is rated below Jonathan Taylor (96), Christian McCaffrey (96), and Jahmyr Gibbs (98). A curious decision. 

At quarterback, the Falcons are quickly reminded that they are staring down a potentially fruitless competition. Both Tua Tagovailoa (74) and Michael Penix Jr. (72) were not kindly received by these ratings, but could always elevate their stock with good seasons, should they win the job. 

The most glaring decisions were the ratings for breakout defenders Divine Deablo (81 overall, No. 25 among linebackers) and Brandon Dorlus (73 overall, No. 74 among defensive linemen). Deablo’s impact was most felt when he left the field (the Falcons were 0-5 without him), while Dorlus finished his first year of real playing time with 8.5 sacks. 

On the positive side, safety Jessie Bates III is tied for the top-rated player at his position (94). The multi-time All-Pro is fresh off another outstanding season, but enters a contract year with the Falcons. Unfortunately, Xavier Watts (79 overall, No. 40 among safeties) did not receive the same love.  

Elsewhere, Drake London is starting to get some well-deserved attention. The wideout, who recently signed a lucrative new deal with the team, was ranked No. 7 overall (92) by these rankings. He comes in just ahead of Mike Evans and DeVonta Smith (91), but just behind CeeDee Lamb (93) and Justin Jefferson (94). 

Behind London, the Falcons’ glaring depth concerns are apparent. Ian Cunningham made a point of targeting the wide receiver position, but Madden is not yet convinced he did enough. 

Check out all the Falcons’ ratings for the upcoming season below (note: not all rookies are included). 

Overall Team Rating – 80 overall 

Quarterbacks

  • Tua Tagovailoa – 74 overall
  • Michael Penix Jr. – 72 overall

Running Backs

  • Bijan Robinson – 95 overall
  • Brian Robinson Jr. – 78 overall
  • Tyler Goodson – 68 overall
  • Nate Carter – 67 overall

Wide Receivers

  • Drake London – 92 overall
  • Jahan Dotson – 74 overall
  • Zachariah Branch – 73 overall
  • Olamide Zaccheaus – 73 overall
  • Dylan Drummond – 66 overall

Tight End

  • Kyle Pitts Sr. – 80 overall
  • Austin Hooper – 74 overall
  • Charlie Woerner – 65 overall

Offensive Tackle

  • Jake Matthews – 89 overall
  • Jawaan Taylor – 75 overall 
  • Wanya Morris – 69 overall
  • Michael Jerrell – 65 overall
  • Jack Nelson – 63 overall
  • Storm Norton – 63 overall
  • Andrew Steuber – 63 overall

Interior Offensive Line

  • Chris Lindstrom – 93 overall
  • Ryan Neuzil – 80 overall
  • Matthew Bergeron – 76 overall
  • Corey Levin – 64 overall
  • Kyle Hinton – 63 overall

Edge

  • Jalon Walker – 79 overall
  • James Pearce Jr. – 79 overall
  • Samson Ebukam – 76 overall
  • Azeez Ojulari – 73 overall
  • Bralen Trice – 71 overall
  • Cameron Thomas – 70 overall

Defensive Line

  • Da’Shawn Hand – 74 overall
  • Brandon Dorlus – 73 overall
  • Zach Harrison – 73 overall
  • LaCale London – 69 overall
  • Maason Smith – 69 overall
  • Chris Williams – 64 overall

Linebacker 

  • Divine Deablo – 81 overall
  • Christian Harris – 72 overall
  • Troy Andersen – 70 overall
  • JD Bertrand – 69 overall
  • Channing Tindall – 68 overall
  • DeAngelo Malone – 62 overall

Safety 

  • Jessie Bates III – 94 overall
  • Xavier Watts – 79 overall
  • Sydney Brown – 71 overall
  • DeMarcco Hellams – 69 overall
  • Jammie Robinson – 68 overall
  • Darren Hall – 66 overall

Cornerback 

  • A.J. Terrell Jr. – 88 overall
  • Mike Hughes – 76 overall
  • Avieon Terrell – 75 overall
  • Clark Phillips III – 75 overall
  • Billy Bowman Jr. – 73 overall
  • Mike Ford Jr. – 73 overall
  • Darnay Holmes – 72 overall
  • C.J. Henderson – 70 overall
  • Cobee Bryant – 65 overall
  • Natrone Brooks – 63 overall

Kicker 

  • Nick Folk – 88 overall

Punter

  • Jake Bailey – 78 overall

Long Snapper

  • Liam McCullough – 64 overall

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Garrett Chapman
GARRETT CHAPMAN

Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

Share on XFollow gchapatl
Home/News