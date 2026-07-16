Madden 27 Ratings Reveal Several Questionable Grades for Atlanta Falcons Players
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Atlanta Falcons training camp is inching closer by the day, and moments like this make us wish it would come even faster. This week, Madden 27 updated its rankings for the upcoming season, and Falcons players largely came away with some frustrating ratings.
Bijan Robinson’s 95 overall rating is the highest on the Falcons, but it is too low compared to running backs around the league. The NFL’s scrimmage yards leader from last season is somehow fourth-highest among backs, and is rated below Jonathan Taylor (96), Christian McCaffrey (96), and Jahmyr Gibbs (98). A curious decision.
At quarterback, the Falcons are quickly reminded that they are staring down a potentially fruitless competition. Both Tua Tagovailoa (74) and Michael Penix Jr. (72) were not kindly received by these ratings, but could always elevate their stock with good seasons, should they win the job.
The most glaring decisions were the ratings for breakout defenders Divine Deablo (81 overall, No. 25 among linebackers) and Brandon Dorlus (73 overall, No. 74 among defensive linemen). Deablo’s impact was most felt when he left the field (the Falcons were 0-5 without him), while Dorlus finished his first year of real playing time with 8.5 sacks.
On the positive side, safety Jessie Bates III is tied for the top-rated player at his position (94). The multi-time All-Pro is fresh off another outstanding season, but enters a contract year with the Falcons. Unfortunately, Xavier Watts (79 overall, No. 40 among safeties) did not receive the same love.
Elsewhere, Drake London is starting to get some well-deserved attention. The wideout, who recently signed a lucrative new deal with the team, was ranked No. 7 overall (92) by these rankings. He comes in just ahead of Mike Evans and DeVonta Smith (91), but just behind CeeDee Lamb (93) and Justin Jefferson (94).
Behind London, the Falcons’ glaring depth concerns are apparent. Ian Cunningham made a point of targeting the wide receiver position, but Madden is not yet convinced he did enough.
Check out all the Falcons’ ratings for the upcoming season below (note: not all rookies are included).
Overall Team Rating – 80 overall
Quarterbacks
- Tua Tagovailoa – 74 overall
- Michael Penix Jr. – 72 overall
Running Backs
- Bijan Robinson – 95 overall
- Brian Robinson Jr. – 78 overall
- Tyler Goodson – 68 overall
- Nate Carter – 67 overall
Wide Receivers
- Drake London – 92 overall
- Jahan Dotson – 74 overall
- Zachariah Branch – 73 overall
- Olamide Zaccheaus – 73 overall
- Dylan Drummond – 66 overall
Tight End
- Kyle Pitts Sr. – 80 overall
- Austin Hooper – 74 overall
- Charlie Woerner – 65 overall
Offensive Tackle
- Jake Matthews – 89 overall
- Jawaan Taylor – 75 overall
- Wanya Morris – 69 overall
- Michael Jerrell – 65 overall
- Jack Nelson – 63 overall
- Storm Norton – 63 overall
- Andrew Steuber – 63 overall
Interior Offensive Line
- Chris Lindstrom – 93 overall
- Ryan Neuzil – 80 overall
- Matthew Bergeron – 76 overall
- Corey Levin – 64 overall
- Kyle Hinton – 63 overall
Edge
- Jalon Walker – 79 overall
- James Pearce Jr. – 79 overall
- Samson Ebukam – 76 overall
- Azeez Ojulari – 73 overall
- Bralen Trice – 71 overall
- Cameron Thomas – 70 overall
Defensive Line
- Da’Shawn Hand – 74 overall
- Brandon Dorlus – 73 overall
- Zach Harrison – 73 overall
- LaCale London – 69 overall
- Maason Smith – 69 overall
- Chris Williams – 64 overall
Linebacker
- Divine Deablo – 81 overall
- Christian Harris – 72 overall
- Troy Andersen – 70 overall
- JD Bertrand – 69 overall
- Channing Tindall – 68 overall
- DeAngelo Malone – 62 overall
Safety
- Jessie Bates III – 94 overall
- Xavier Watts – 79 overall
- Sydney Brown – 71 overall
- DeMarcco Hellams – 69 overall
- Jammie Robinson – 68 overall
- Darren Hall – 66 overall
Cornerback
- A.J. Terrell Jr. – 88 overall
- Mike Hughes – 76 overall
- Avieon Terrell – 75 overall
- Clark Phillips III – 75 overall
- Billy Bowman Jr. – 73 overall
- Mike Ford Jr. – 73 overall
- Darnay Holmes – 72 overall
- C.J. Henderson – 70 overall
- Cobee Bryant – 65 overall
- Natrone Brooks – 63 overall
Kicker
- Nick Folk – 88 overall
Punter
- Jake Bailey – 78 overall
Long Snapper
- Liam McCullough – 64 overall
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Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl