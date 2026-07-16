Madden 27 Ratings Reveal Several Questionable Grades for Atlanta Falcons Players

Atlanta Falcons training camp is inching closer by the day, and moments like this make us wish it would come even faster. This week, Madden 27 updated its rankings for the upcoming season, and Falcons players largely came away with some frustrating ratings.

Bijan Robinson’s 95 overall rating is the highest on the Falcons, but it is too low compared to running backs around the league. The NFL’s scrimmage yards leader from last season is somehow fourth-highest among backs, and is rated below Jonathan Taylor (96), Christian McCaffrey (96), and Jahmyr Gibbs (98). A curious decision.

At quarterback, the Falcons are quickly reminded that they are staring down a potentially fruitless competition. Both Tua Tagovailoa (74) and Michael Penix Jr. (72) were not kindly received by these ratings, but could always elevate their stock with good seasons, should they win the job.

The most glaring decisions were the ratings for breakout defenders Divine Deablo (81 overall, No. 25 among linebackers) and Brandon Dorlus (73 overall, No. 74 among defensive linemen). Deablo’s impact was most felt when he left the field (the Falcons were 0-5 without him), while Dorlus finished his first year of real playing time with 8.5 sacks.

On the positive side, safety Jessie Bates III is tied for the top-rated player at his position (94). The multi-time All-Pro is fresh off another outstanding season, but enters a contract year with the Falcons. Unfortunately, Xavier Watts (79 overall, No. 40 among safeties) did not receive the same love.

Elsewhere, Drake London is starting to get some well-deserved attention. The wideout, who recently signed a lucrative new deal with the team, was ranked No. 7 overall (92) by these rankings. He comes in just ahead of Mike Evans and DeVonta Smith (91), but just behind CeeDee Lamb (93) and Justin Jefferson (94).

Behind London, the Falcons’ glaring depth concerns are apparent. Ian Cunningham made a point of targeting the wide receiver position, but Madden is not yet convinced he did enough.

Check out all the Falcons’ ratings for the upcoming season below (note: not all rookies are included).

Overall Team Rating – 80 overall

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa – 74 overall

Michael Penix Jr. – 72 overall

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson – 95 overall

Brian Robinson Jr. – 78 overall

Tyler Goodson – 68 overall

Nate Carter – 67 overall

Wide Receivers

Drake London – 92 overall

Jahan Dotson – 74 overall

Zachariah Branch – 73 overall

Olamide Zaccheaus – 73 overall

Dylan Drummond – 66 overall

Tight End

Kyle Pitts Sr. – 80 overall

Austin Hooper – 74 overall

Charlie Woerner – 65 overall

Offensive Tackle

Jake Matthews – 89 overall

Jawaan Taylor – 75 overall

Wanya Morris – 69 overall

Michael Jerrell – 65 overall

Jack Nelson – 63 overall

Storm Norton – 63 overall

Andrew Steuber – 63 overall

Interior Offensive Line

Chris Lindstrom – 93 overall

Ryan Neuzil – 80 overall

Matthew Bergeron – 76 overall

Corey Levin – 64 overall

Kyle Hinton – 63 overall

Edge

Jalon Walker – 79 overall

James Pearce Jr. – 79 overall

Samson Ebukam – 76 overall

Azeez Ojulari – 73 overall

Bralen Trice – 71 overall

Cameron Thomas – 70 overall

Defensive Line

Da’Shawn Hand – 74 overall

Brandon Dorlus – 73 overall

Zach Harrison – 73 overall

LaCale London – 69 overall

Maason Smith – 69 overall

Chris Williams – 64 overall

Linebacker

Divine Deablo – 81 overall

Christian Harris – 72 overall

Troy Andersen – 70 overall

JD Bertrand – 69 overall

Channing Tindall – 68 overall

DeAngelo Malone – 62 overall

Safety

Jessie Bates III – 94 overall

Xavier Watts – 79 overall

Sydney Brown – 71 overall

DeMarcco Hellams – 69 overall

Jammie Robinson – 68 overall

Darren Hall – 66 overall

Cornerback

A.J. Terrell Jr. – 88 overall

Mike Hughes – 76 overall

Avieon Terrell – 75 overall

Clark Phillips III – 75 overall

Billy Bowman Jr. – 73 overall

Mike Ford Jr. – 73 overall

Darnay Holmes – 72 overall

C.J. Henderson – 70 overall

Cobee Bryant – 65 overall

Natrone Brooks – 63 overall

Kicker

Nick Folk – 88 overall

Punter

Jake Bailey – 78 overall

Long Snapper

Liam McCullough – 64 overall

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