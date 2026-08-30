Stefanski Critiques Tua Tagovailoa's Performance vs. Dolphins as Roster Cuts Loom

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their preseason slate on Friday night with a 17-12 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons dominated the Dolphins in the first half of, opening up a 17-6 halftime lead before holding on to win 17-12.

Tua Tagovailoa didn't have to wait long to face his former team after being released at the beginning of the calendar year. He started for the Falcons and was an efficient 7 of 8 passing for 95 yards. His lone incompletion was a throwaway in the red zone on the team's first drive that culminated with a Brian Robinson Jr. rushing touchdown.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been consistent with his messaging that the Falcons had an open quarterback competition since he took the job in January. That competition has been stalled in finding a conclusion, as both main participants have missed significant portions of training camp. Tagovailoa missed the first week with a back ailment, and Michael Penix Jr. was just cleared for 11v11 team drills last week.

"I thought Tua did a nice job operating," Stefanski said after the game. "Obviously moved the football there for a couple drives. Plenty to clean up; an avoidable center/quarterback exchange, which we have to clean that up, and we will.

"One was under center, and one was gun, different center." Stefanski said of Tagovailoa's two preseason fumbles. "It's a concern any time the ball is on the ground, but we will work through that.

"But thought, by and large, operated."

Tagovailoa didn't push the ball down the field in his first three drives, opting for underneath passes that were effective in his two drives. Stefanski wasn't concerned with the lack of downfield passing game.

"Nah, that's football," Stefanski shrugged. "Sometimes they're gonna take away some of the options, and you take what's there. In a short sample (two drives and 8 passes), that's kinda what it looks like."

The Falcons are in the process of finalizing their 53-man roster before Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline. Atlanta is expected to keep three quarterbacks: Tagovailoa, Penix, and undrafted free agent rookie Jack Strand.

"Everybody knows that there's some tough decisions that have to be made over the next few days," Stefanski said. "And, that's the business of football. It doesn't mean I like that part. I'd love to keep everybody. But Roger Goodell won't allow it.

"So we'll work through it over the next few days. I hope that we're able to keep a bunch of guys on our 53, a bunch of guys on our practice squad. If they're not on our practice squad, I'd love for them to be on somebody else's practice squad. So a lot of that, what they did tonight was great tape, a great resume for a bunch of guys.

"So, very appreciative"

The Falcons are off next weekend before their September 13th season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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