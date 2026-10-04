Surprise Free Agent Emerging as Key Piece of Falcons' Pass Rush

For much of his NFL career, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Thomas has had to wait for his opportunity.

Since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, Thomas started just three games over his first four seasons. He bounced between Arizona, Kansas City, and Cleveland while largely filling a rotational role, recording eight sacks across 58 games before arriving in Atlanta.

Three games into his first season in Atlanta, Thomas has made the most of his opportunities.

Thomas has started all three games for the Falcons and has recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His production has increased each week, including a sack in Atlanta's Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The opportunity was one of the primary reasons Thomas chose Atlanta after spending the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

“They offered me opportunity. And, you know, in this league, that's something that's very hard to pass up,” Thomas said.

Thomas has generated 12 total pressures through three games, including eight quarterback hits, two sacks, and two additional hurries. His 80.1 pass rush grade ranks ninth among qualified edge defenders.

The numbers represent a significant step forward for Thomas, who spent the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, Thomas is showing what he can do with an expanded role.

“Just keep my head down,” Thomas said. “But on top of that, as I was talking about earlier, rushing as one. If all four of us are rushing as one, I think you can see all of us kind of benefiting off that. No independent contractors out there.”

Thomas has been part of a young Falcons defensive front that has quickly developed chemistry. Through three games, he has played 59 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps, giving him a significantly larger role than he had during his previous two seasons in Cleveland.

The presence of Gervon Dexter Sr. has also helped create opportunities for Thomas and the rest of Atlanta's pass rush.

“Oh man, he's a monster,” Thomas said. “When he's taking care of the guards and the centers, you don't have to worry about the guard coming back. It's a huge deal.”

Thomas has also embraced the veteran presence of Za'Darius Smith, who he believes has brought another level of energy to the defensive room.

“I love Z. There's great energy from the day he got in the building,” Thomas said.

For Thomas, the early success is less about individual production and more about the collective performance of Atlanta's defensive front.

That has been the message since he arrived.

And after spending the majority of his career waiting for a chance to become a consistent starter, Thomas is finally getting the opportunity to show what he can do with one.

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