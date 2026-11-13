Falcons Edge Cameron Thomas Gets Significant Contract Extension

The Atlanta Falcons are rewarding one of their biggest defensive surprises, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with edge rusher Cameron Thomas worth up to $33 million, according to the team.

The agreement keeps Thomas under contract with the Falcons through the 2029 season. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham, and senior vice president Bryce Johnston finalized the deal Thursday night.

For Thomas, the extension represents a significant career turnaround after spending several seasons searching for consistency and an opportunity to establish himself in the NFL.

A third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, Thomas initially struggled to find his footing in the league. He recorded three sacks as a rookie but managed just 19 tackles and no sacks in 15 appearances during his second season.

His career took another turn in 2024 when Arizona traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, his opportunity in Kansas City never developed, as he appeared in just four games before eventually joining the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland provided Thomas with an opportunity to rebuild his career. He appeared in five games with the Browns in 2024, recording 10 tackles and one sack.

Thomas returned to Cleveland for the 2025 season and played in all 17 games. He finished with 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks, establishing career highs in several defensive categories and demonstrating his ability to contribute as part of an NFL defensive rotation.

That production caught Atlanta’s attention.

The Falcons signed Thomas to a one-year contract in March 2026, giving him another opportunity to prove he could become a consistent contributor. The move has turned into a significant success for Cunningham and Atlanta’s front office.

Through nine games in the 2026 season, Thomas has recorded 25 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. He has also generated 25 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

His emergence has been particularly important for a Falcons defense looking to maintain consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Thomas has provided another productive option along the defensive front while demonstrating the versatility to contribute against the run and pass.

Now, Atlanta is making sure he remains part of its plans.

The three-year extension worth up to $33 million is a substantial reward for a player who joined the organization on a one-year deal just months ago.

Thomas has gone from struggling to find a consistent role in Kansas City to becoming a starting-caliber contributor in Atlanta. The Falcons clearly believe his best football is still ahead of him, and the new agreement gives him an opportunity to continue building on his breakout through the 2029 season.