The Time is Now for Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has an opportunity to put his worst performance of the season behind him when the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is coming off a disastrous outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completing just 8 of 24 passes for 125 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in a 16-0 shutout loss. Penix finished with a 12.0 passer rating, the lowest mark of his NFL career.

It was a difficult afternoon for the second-year quarterback, who struggled to find consistency in the passing game.

"It was hard to watch it, but at the same time, that's what comes with it," Penix said Thursday. "You still got to look at it, even though games like that you don't really want to watch it, but you got to correct some things that need to be corrected.

"So, spent that next day doing our correcting and then after that, it was, 'We're moving onto Cincy.'"

Moving on to Cincinnati could present an ideal opportunity for Penix to regain his confidence. Through six games this season, he has completed 104 of 168 passes for 1,282 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is completing 61.9% of his passes while averaging 213.7 passing yards per game.

While his latest performance was a significant setback, Penix has already demonstrated what he can accomplish when he finds his rhythm. Now, he will face a Cincinnati defense that has struggled to consistently slow down opposing passing attacks.

The Bengals enter Sunday's matchup allowing 383.3 total yards per game, ranking 27th in the NFL. Their biggest vulnerability has come through the air, where Cincinnati is surrendering 261 passing yards per game, also ranking 27th.

Opposing quarterbacks have completed 63.6% of their passes against Cincinnati while averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. The Bengals have allowed eight passing touchdowns through seven games.

Cincinnati has also struggled to get opposing offenses off the field on third down. Opponents are converting 47.3% of their third down opportunities, ranking the Bengals 29th in the league.

Those numbers should provide some encouragement for Penix and the Falcons' passing attack.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees knows the season will come with highs and lows, but emphasized that the Falcons cannot afford to let one performance carry into the next week.

"It's week to week. You have the highs, San Francisco, and then you've just got to refocus after last week," Rees said. "Mike's pretty even-keeled, we all know that, but it's part of our job to always motivate, always reassure."

Rees also made it clear that the coaching staff is not using the weather as an excuse for what happened against New England. Instead, the focus has been on the mistakes Atlanta can control.

"Last week, yes, you can point to the weather all you want, but that's not what we're falling on. They played in the same weather we did, and our job as coaches, our job as players, is playing football," Rees said.

The message from Rees has been centered on execution, decision-making, and improving the details that ultimately determine whether a team wins or loses.

With receivers such as Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Jahan Dotson available, Atlanta has the personnel to take advantage of Cincinnati's struggles in coverage. Dotson has been particularly productive, recording 14 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns this season.

However, the Bengals are not without defensive strengths. Cincinnati has already recorded 23 sacks through seven games, ranking fourth in the league in that category. The defense has also forced 11 turnovers, including four interceptions.

That creates an important challenge for Penix. Cincinnati has allowed plenty of passing production, but its ability to pressure quarterbacks could create problems if Atlanta's offensive line struggles to protect him.

The Falcons will need to give Penix time to work through his progressions and find opportunities downfield without forcing throws into coverage.

Despite the difficult performance against Tampa Bay, Penix continues to have the support of his teammates.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes the quarterback's mentality will allow him to put the performance behind him and respond against Cincinnati.

"He's super even-keeled. I have no doubt in my mind that he'll bounce back. That's just the kind of guy he is and the way he goes about his business," Dotson said.

Dotson also acknowledged the difficult weather conditions Penix faced against New England, recognizing how challenging it can be for a quarterback to operate when dealing with rain.

"I can't imagine being a quarterback and trying to throw a pass in the rain like that," Dotson said. "But he's looking to bounce back this week, and so are we as a football team."

Penix does not need to do everything himself. He needs to make smart decisions, take what the defense gives him, and allow Atlanta's offensive weapons to make plays.

After the worst performance of his season, Penix will have a chance to make Sunday's game a turning point.