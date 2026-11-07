Falcons vs. Bengals Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 9

MADRID – The Atlanta Falcons head across the pond on Sunday for an early-morning game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup that could deliver fireworks.

Quarterback Joe Burrow leads an explosive offense that ranks second in the NFL in scoring (29.2 points per game) and has scored 30 or more points in all three of its consecutive wins. The Falcons have shown they can score, but this high-flying passing attack will test that.

The Falcons are looking to put a rain-soaked 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers behind them, and the offense will need to wake up to do it. Michael Penix Jr. struggled, throwing four interceptions, and the entire offense failed to find any meaningful success. Against the Bengals, the Falcons will be counting on him to rediscover the form he had against the 49ers.

Otherwise, it could be another dreary day for the Falcons.

This one has the makings of an exciting game, and here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 9 matchup with the Bengals.

Falcons vs. Bengals: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 21.4 PPG (22nd), 323.1 YPG (21st), 188.4 Passing YPG (24th), 134.8 Rushing YPG (5th), -0.15 in EPA/play (27th)

Falcons Defense: 23.6 PPG Allowed (17th), 341.6 YPG Allowed (18th), 223.4 Passing YPG Allowed (19th), 118.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (18th), -0.08 in EPA/play Allowed (11th)

Bengals Offense: 29.4 PPG (2nd), 368.7 YPG (7th), 288.4 Passing YPG (1st), 80.3 Rushing YPG (30th), +0.07 in EPA/play (6th)

Bengals Defense: 22.6 PPG Allowed (14th), 360.0 YPG Allowed (26th), 237.7 Passing YPG Allowed (27th), 122.3 Rushing YPG Allowed (20th), -0.07 in EPA/play Allowed (14th)

Falcons vs. Bengals: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Bengals -3.5 (+100)

Falcons +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Bengals -175

Falcons +145

Total

OVER/UNDER 52.5 (-108/-110)

Falcons vs. Bengals: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain

How to Watch: NFL Network or Atlanta News First (local)

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Bengals Record: 5-2

Falcons Record: 3-5

Falcons vs. Bengals: Injury Report

Bengals Injury Report

DE Cedric Johnson (ankle/foot) – QUES

S Kyle Dugger (quadriceps) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) – QUES

WR Beaux Collins (hip) – QUES

LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – QUES

DE James Pearce Jr. (back) – QUES

OT Cameron Williams (ankle) – QUES

WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) – OUT

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) – OUT