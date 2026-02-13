Falcons New OC Tommy Rees Opens up on Coaching Under Kevin Stefanski Again

The Atlanta Falcons found their next leader in Kevin Stefanski. But arguably just as importantly, the Falcons landed their next offensive coordinator in Tommy Rees.

The pair of coaches worked together with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and 2025. Few pundits are likely to argue the marriage worked. With Rees as offensive play-caller, the Browns offense was ranked in the bottom three in yards and points during 2025.

Rees, though, suggested in his Falcons introductory press conference this week that he didn't hesitant at the idea of coaching under Stefanski again this season. Rees explained that two years ago, he made the jump to the NFL to coach under the two-time NFL coach of the year.

So, why wouldn't he do it again?

“Not a hard decision for me. There was – when I left Alabama and went to Cleveland a couple years ago, I really did it to work for Kevin," Rees told reporters. "That was the main driver and I said that last year in Cleveland. I came there to work for Kevin. My opinion has only grown since that time.

"I feel so strongly about, not just the coach he is, but more importantly, the person he is that you're working for every day and when we spoke there shortly after the season, it was something that I really wanted to explore and really wanted to be a part of.”

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees Will Call Plays for Falcons

In Stefanski, the Falcons hired their first offensive-minded head coach since Bobby Petrino. Stefanski often called plays as Browns head coach from 2020-25.

But next season, Rees will call plays for the Falcons offense. It's an arrangement the two coaches had in Cleveland last season.

"I think there was a level of comfort coming back a year and I think part of the decision when I got the coordinator job was always to build towards the trajectory of that change," Rees said. "I can't say specifically, exactly what it was.

"I think we see the game through a similar lens in terms of what we value, the marriage of the run and the pass, the ability to run the ball, putting our players in position to have success, being multiple in what we do offensively."

Rees described his chemistry with Stefanski as a "healthy working relationship." Rees will call the plays, but Stefanski will obviously have a big hand in developing weekly offensive game plans.

The Falcons new offensive coordinator sees himself and Stefanski challenging each other, working "back and forth" to develop the best blend of offensive football.

The Falcons could really use that type of collaboration in the offensive coaching room. Despite running back Bijan Robinson leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season, Atlanta's offense ranked 14th in yards and 24th in points.

That was a fall from sixth in yards and 13th in points during the 2024 campaign.

Rees has one year of NFL offensive coordinator experience. In 2024, which was his first with the Browns, Rees served as the team's tight ends and pass game specialist.

But Rees was Notre Dame's offensive coordinator for three years from 2020-22. He then served as Alabama's OC in 2023 before seeking his opportunity to coach under Stefanski with Cleveland.