Tua Tagovailoa Lands on Atlanta Falcons Injury Report after Thursday's Practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback situation took an unexpected turn Thursday after starter Tua Tagovailoa pulled up with what looked like a back injury. After practice, Tua Tagovailoa was officially listed as a limited participant (oblique) on the team’s latest injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa, who was officially named Atlanta’s Week 1 starter Monday, was limited with an oblique injury. This is notable because the Falcons’ decision to name Tagovailoa the starter came after a months-long evaluation between him and Michael Penix Jr., who is scheduled to be inactive for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

Now, Tagovailoa’s health becomes an important storyline heading into the final days before the season opener.

Tagovailoa was seen briefly touching his back during Thursday’s open portion of practice before sitting down on the grass during individual drills. He did not appear to throw again during the portion of practice available to the media.

While a limited designation does not necessarily mean Tagovailoa is in danger of missing Sunday’s game, his status will be worth monitoring closely on Friday. With Penix already ruled out for Week 1, Cooper Rush is currently the team’s backup quarterback and would be in line to start if Tagovailoa is ruled out. Undrafted free agent Jack Strand would be in line to back up Rush.

The rest of Thursday’s injury report included several players dealing with injuries.

Full Participation

QB Michael Penix Jr. — Knee

OL Kyle Hinton — Knee

Limited Participation

QB Tua Tagovailoa — Oblique

CB Billy Bowman Jr. — Achilles

WR Zachariah Branch — Hamstring

LB Kendal Daniels — Achilles

DL Brandon Dorlus — Groin

DL Da’Shawn Hand — Knee

Did Not Participate

OT Jawaan Taylor — Knee

EDGE Za’Darius Smith — Shoulder

However, not every designation should be viewed as a setback.

Taylor, Hand, Daniels and Smith all practiced Wednesday and were given scheduled days off or scheduled limitations Thursday. Their Thursday designations therefore appear to be part of the Falcons’ workload management rather than necessarily representing a new development.

That makes Tagovailoa’s addition the biggest development from Thursday’s report, with Branch and Dorlus remaining concerns for Sunday.

The Falcons need their newly named starting quarterback healthy heading into a difficult road matchup against the Steelers. Tagovailoa’s limited participation will be something to watch on the final injury report as Atlanta moves toward Friday’s practice and ultimately Sunday’s kickoff.

For now, there is no indication that Tagovailoa is being ruled out. But after he was seen experiencing discomfort during Thursday’s practice, his participation over the next two days will be particularly important.

The Falcons will have another opportunity to provide clarity on Friday.

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