Several Key Names on Atlanta Falcons 1st Injury Report ahead of Steelers Game

The Atlanta Falcons opened their Week 1 preparations with news surrounding quarterback Michael Penix Jr., while several other players remain on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Penix was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice despite dealing with a knee injury that will keep him inactive on Sunday, as Atlanta continues to take a cautious approach with his recovery.

The Falcons have already named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback for Sunday's season opener, with veteran Cooper Rush expected to serve as his backup. Penix's full participation on Wednesday is still an encouraging development as he continues working toward a complete return.

Penix was not fully cleared for 11-on-11 work until the final week of training camp, making his progression one of the team's biggest health storylines entering the regular season.

While Penix won't be available Sunday, cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. remains optimistic that he will be.

Bowman was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday as he continues ramping up from an Achilles injury. Despite being limited, Bowman remained bullish about his chances of playing in Week 1 and indicated that he feels ready to go.

The Falcons have been careful with Bowman's workload throughout his recovery, but his return to practice represents another important step as he works toward getting back on the field.

Bowman's potential availability would provide a boost to an Atlanta secondary that enters the season with significant expectations. The former college standout has worked his way back from the Achilles injury and is now attempting to make his return when the games begin to count. Avieon Terrell will start at nickel for the Falcons. The second-round pick has battled small injuries all training camp, but was listed on the first team on the Falcons' depth chart.

Bowman wasn't the only defensive player limited Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus was limited with a groin injury, while veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith was limited because of a shoulder issue.

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch also appeared on the injury report with a hamstring injury and was limited. Branch is expected to contribute both offensively and on special teams, making his status worth monitoring throughout the week.

Offensive lineman Kyle Hinton was limited with a knee injury as well.

The biggest positive for Atlanta was that no players missed Wednesday's practice entirely.

The Falcons have two more practices before Sunday's season opener, giving the team additional opportunities to evaluate its injured players.

For Penix, the focus remains on continuing his recovery rather than rushing back for Week 1. For Bowman, however, the goal appears to be getting himself ready to make his return against Pittsburgh.

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