Falcons’ New-Look Pass Rush Gives Reason For Optimism

PITTSBURGH – The Atlanta Falcons dropped a frustrating game in Pittsburgh on Sunday , but their new-look pass rush gave them some reason for optimism.

This unit was facing plenty of questions coming into Week 1 . Nearly every contributor from the record-setting unit from 2025 is either off the active roster, suspended, or injured. Several new contributors filled out the front seven, and they held up against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense.

“I think Z (Za’Darius Smith) gave us some really good reps out there,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “Bralen Trice was out there, and Yasir Abdullah, who we recently acquired. It’s a lot of new guys that we’re figuring out our roles for them. I’m really proud of them and their effort in a bunch of their roles.”

Smith played his first game since a sudden retirement last season and had a standout defensive performance in the loss, finishing with two critical sacks and another tackle for loss despite playing just 16 snaps. These takedowns came at big moments, with one sack ending the first half and another giving the Falcons the ball back late in the game.

The veteran was a strong presence for the Falcons, but he was one of many new faces on the field.

“That’s a tough unit there, because Rodgers gets the ball out very quickly,” Stefanski said. “We knew there would not be a ton of opportunities where he’d be holding the ball, and those types of things, but to hold them to 3-of-13 on third down, that’s a byproduct of your rush.”

That pressure came by committee, with the Falcons hitting Rodgers six times and pressuring him 14 times.

Jared Ivey and Samson Ebukam rotated in, while Trice, who enters his third NFL season, appeared in his first professional game for the Falcons. The former third-round pick did not clear the active roster but was a Week 1 practice squad elevation, and he tallied a tackle.

Atlanta’s heavier unit produced disruptive play, pressuring Rodgers and stymying the Steelers’ rushing attack. Maason Smith and Gervon Dexter Sr. provided interior push. Brandon Dorlus' versatility allowed Atlanta to move him around the front. LaCale London continued to show why the Falcons believe he can build on a breakout 2025 season. Cameron Thomas added a forced fumble, while the group consistently kept Pittsburgh from establishing its ground game, holding them to 58 yards on 18 carries.

Jeff Ulbrich wants to rush with four, and Sunday provided an encouraging first sign that the Falcons may be able to do it. The Falcons blitzed on 35.6% of their defensive snaps last season, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Falcons blitzed on just 11.6% of their plays (the fourth-lowest rate in the league before Monday night) while maintaining a solid pressure rate of 32.6%. If Atlanta's heavier interior can create pressure while Smith and the other edge rushers provide support, Ulbrich won't have to rely as heavily on bringing the extra bodies.

The pass rush, paired with aggressive secondary play, largely kept Pittsburgh's offense in check. The Steelers' only touchdowns came after Cooper Rush interceptions: one that T.J. Watt returned for a touchdown and another that gave Pittsburgh a short field. Atlanta allowed just six points on all other possessions.

“I feel like our guys got after Aaron (Rodgers) a few times during the game while my back was turned,” cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. said. “I didn’t feel like I was back there scrambling for days, but I feel like we played hand-in-hand defense. D-Line did their part; we did our part.”

That complementary relationship may ultimately determine whether Atlanta's defensive philosophy works this season without two of its most important players, James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. If the front seven can consistently create pressure with four, Terrell and the rest of the secondary can play aggressively without worrying about covering for extended periods.

They largely did that on Sunday, but it ultimately wasn't enough to overcome the poor quarterback play and offensive struggles. The Falcons still have plenty to fix after another Week 1 loss, but the pass rush looked like a problem they may not have to worry about as much.

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