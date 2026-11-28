How does “Atlanta Falcons quarterback Aaron Rodgers” sound?

It doesn’t necessarily roll off the tongue. However, it’s a remote possibility – though it looks like the embattled quarterback has decided to call it a career instead of signing with a new team after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday and clearing waivers.

Rodgers’ two-season stint in the Steel City ended after he slammed head coach Mike McCarthy for sleeping on the job, having an ice cream assistant, and more grievances in their reunion season.

Now that he’s on the market, should the Falcons at least pick up the phone and call his agent?

Let’s weigh the options.

The Case for the Falcons Signing Aaron Rodgers

Current Atlanta quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt and Aaron Rodgers built a trusted coach-player relationship while both were with the Green Bay Packers.

And Rodgers was pretty open about his discontent when the Green Bay Packers moved on from his position coach during the 2018 offseason.

Rodgers to Atlanta would bring back the tandem from the time when Rodgers won his 2014 MVP.

As the offense lulls, Rodgers could also bring renewed energy to a unit filled with established playmakers – Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. – that could help the aging quarterback. Plus, with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions, that’s quite an upgrade over current Falcons starter Michael Penix Jr.’s 10 scores and seven picks.

An offensive spark with Rodgers could place the Falcons in the mix in the NFC South race that’s very much up for grabs. The Carolina Panthers lead with a 5-5 record, and Atlanta is in last place at 3-7.

The Case Against the Falcons Signing Aaron Rodgers

Regardless of outcome, this is a crossroads season for the Falcons.

Bringing in Aaron Rodgers could interrupt Penix’s development and evaluation to determine if he’s the quarterback of the future. Penix is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract, and by May 2027, the Falcons will decide whether to exercise his fifth-year option or let him walk in unrestricted free agency in 2028.

Therefore, Atlanta’s quarterback waters will be diluted just as much as they were during the preseason for a homestretch rental of Rodgers, who entered the season planning to retire anyway.

Next, for a new coach trying to establish a culture and identity with his team, Rodgers isn't exactly the guy to do that. While he's been praised as being an excellent teammate, he's a distraction no matter where he plays.

Lastly, if Atlanta wants to be in the quarterback-draft market ahead of 2027, the pick may not be as handsome if Rodgers brings this team back from the dead, rather than the Falcons embracing the tank.

The Falcons are in a win-win: if Penix plays well, they have their quarterback moving forward. If he continues on his current downward trajectory, Atlanta can begin building for the next signal caller, who clearly isn’t a 42-year-old Rodgers.

The Verdict

Will the Falcons pick up Aaron Rodgers?

Wouldn’t bet on it.

But it would signal that Atlanta is willing to throw darts at the board for the sake of winning now, while also solidifying their decision that Penix will no longer be the guy for them.