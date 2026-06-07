Where Do the Falcons Stand In Terms of Positional Spending for 2026?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of the NFL offseason, with the second wave of free agency underway. Their organized team activities (OTAs) will continue this week, but where do they stand in terms of positional spending? Falcons On SI took a look at where they stand league-wide on offense, defense, and special teams.

Let’s take a look at where the Falcons stand.

Note: The numbers reflected are cap hits, and all come from Spotrac .

Offense – $149,254,179 (No. 15 in the NFL)

The Falcons spend more on their offensive line than any other position | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback – $4,420,719, 2.91% of the cap (No. 28)

The Falcons have some outstanding contracts on the books at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa is on the veteran minimum ($1.2 million), and Michael Penix Jr. is still on his rookie deal ($6.24). Trevor Siemian ($1.075) and Jack Strand have ($890k) are on cheap deals, too. They do have $22.5 million of dead money on the books from Kirk Cousins’ deal, but it is not reflected in this total.

Running Back – $12,531,809, 3.87% of the cap (No. 17)

The Falcons have several affordable deals on the books at running back, but that could change in a hurry if Bijan Robinson signs his $20-plus million extension this summer. As of now, he is set to make a more reasonable $6.99 million. As for the depth guys, the Falcons have a pair of affordable one-year deals with Brian Robinson Jr. ($2.5 million) and Tyler Goodson ($1.15), while Nate Carter ($1.01) and Cash Jones – who is technically moving to wide receiver this summer – ($890k) are on rookie UDFA deals.

Wide Receiver – $31,010,000, 9.58% of the cap (No. 18)

Drake London, who just signed a lucrative new deal, is on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract ($16.8 million), but the rest of the contracts are very affordable. Jahan Dotson ($5) and Olamide Zaccheaus ($2.04) were added in free agency, while Zachariah Branch ($1.28) was added in the draft. The other six deals are all below that $1.2 million mark.

Tight End – $25,788,333, 7.97% of the cap (No. 2)

The Falcons are spending a lot of money on their tight ends, courtesy of Kyle Pitts Sr.’s franchise tag worth $15 million, but Charlie Woerner ($5.7 million) and Austin Hooper ($3.2) aren’t exactly cheap either.

Offensive Line – $73,392,300, 22.68% of the cap (No. 5)

Stemming from the Thomas Dimitroff days, the Falcons have invested heavily in their offensive line. Chris Lindstrom is the NFL’s highest-paid guard ($26.25 million), while Jake Matthews ($16.78) has a relatively affordable deal for a left tackle of his caliber. Ryan Neuzil ($6.2), Matthew Bergeron ($4.8), and Jawaan Taylor ($4.6) are also on inexpensive deals. As for the primary depth players, Kyle Hinton ($3.25) has a rather large cap hit given his status on the depth chart, while Storm Norton sits at a more reasonable number ($1.33) for a swing tackle.

Defense – $102,395,801 (No. 20 in the NFL)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is one of the highest-paid players, and for good reason | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensive Line – $23,005,841, 7.11% of the cap (No. 22)

The Falcons are not spending much on their defensive line, but it’s mainly due to the lack of retained veterans. Their highest-paid lineman are newcomers Cam Thomas ($3.095 million), Da’Shawn Hand ($3), Samson Ebukam ($2.63), who will actually be an edge rusher for the Falcons, and Chris Williams ($2). La’Cale London is the highest-paid retained player, but is making just $2.69 million. Of the homegrown players, the Falcons have many rookie deals, with Zach Harrison ($1.77) and Brandon Dorlus ($1.28) standing out.

Edge – $14,026,328, 4.33% of the cap (No. 27)

Like the defensive line, the Falcons are fortunate to have many rookie deals. Jalon Walker ($4.67 million) and James Pearce Jr. ($3.81) are the high-earners. Azeez Ojulari ($1.26) is on an extremely affordable one-year deal.

Linebacker – $17,379,731, 5.37% of the cap (No. 22)

After the Falcons let Kaden Elliss walk in free agency, Divine Deablo ($8.9 million) became the high-earner. All things considered for his production, his deal is very attractive. This Spotrac number does not include Christian Harris, who is listed as an edge rusher in their system, so the next-highest earner is Troy Andersen ($1.2), who signed a modified deal this offseason to avoid a tolled contract. The depth players are all making less than $1.22 million.

Safety – $31,278,572, 9.67% of the cap (No. 3)

The Falcons have a lot invested in their safety room, starting with Jessie Bates III ($24.8 million. Ian Cunningham added to the room with his trade for Sydney Brown ($1.5), but Xavier Watts ($1.4) and Billy Bowman Jr. ($1.25) – who is listed as a safety, but plays nickel, DeMarcco Hellams ($1.7), and Jammie Robinson ($1.15) are on affordable rookie deals.

Cornerback – $34,085,060, 10.53% of the cap (No. 10)

The Falcons’ front-line starters are set, with top corner A.J. Terrell Jr. ($13.5 million) in the midst of his second deal with the team, while Mike Hughes ($5.47) is on a deal that is hard to part ways with, given the guaranteed money. Clark Phillips III ($2.16) and Michael Ford Jr. ($2.16) are fighting for their jobs with newcomer Avieon Terrell ($1.87). C.J. Henderson ($1.2) headlines the cheaper deals, with six players making less than that total.

Special Teams – $7,806,999 (No. 9 in the NFL)

Former New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk was added to stabilize the Falcons' special teams | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker – $3,260,000, 1.01% of the cap (No. 11)

Nick Folk was brought in to stabilize the kicker position, and the veteran has been rewarded for his consistency. He has been the most accurate kicker in the NFL over the last two seasons.

Punter – $2,221,666, 0.69% of the cap (No. 12)

Like Folk, Jake Bailey will be expected to bring some stability to the punt game.

Long Snapper – $2,325,333, 0.72% of the cap (No. 3)

Liam McCullough ($1.44 million) is back as the Falcons’ starter, but will have some new competition in the room with Philip Florenzo ($885k).

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