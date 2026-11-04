Where the Atlanta Falcons Stand in the NFC South Following Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a critical stretch of their 2026 season, and their latest loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has made the NFC South even tighter.

Atlanta suffered a 16-0 shutout against Tampa Bay on Sunday, November 1, missing an opportunity to claim first place in the division. With the regular season approaching its halfway point, the Falcons have limited room for error as they attempt to overtake not one, but two division rivals.

Despite the disappointing result, Atlanta remains within striking distance of the division lead. Here is where each team stands following Week 8.

Current NFC South Standings

Carolina Panthers: 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-5 Atlanta Falcons: 3-5 New Orleans Saints: 2-5

Carolina currently holds the top spot in the division despite having a losing record. The Panthers suffered a loss to the Green Bay Packers, allowing Tampa Bay and Atlanta to remain within reach.

The Buccaneers currently hold the tiebreaker over Atlanta thanks to their 2-0 divisional record. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 1-2 against NFC South opponents, making their remaining divisional matchups increasingly important.

New Orleans sits at the bottom of the standings at 2-5, one game behind Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

Falcons Still Have a Path to the Division Title

The good news for Atlanta is that the NFC South remains wide open. The Falcons are just half a game behind Carolina and have plenty of opportunities to improve their position over the remaining weeks.

However, their latest loss exposed some concerns that need to be addressed. Atlanta struggled offensively against Tampa Bay, failing to score a single point while allowing the Buccaneers to control the game on the ground.

The Falcons cannot afford many more performances like that, particularly against divisional opponents.

Their divisional record will also be something to monitor. With Tampa Bay already owning a head-to-head victory, Atlanta needs to find a way to even the playing field when these teams meet again.

What Is Next for Atlanta?

The Falcons will turn their attention to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. Atlanta will travel to Madrid, Spain, for an international matchup that presents an opportunity to get back into the win column.

A victory would move Atlanta to 4-5 and keep the team firmly in the NFC South conversation. The Panthers are 2.5-point underdogs at home to the Denver Broncos, who are coming off an emotional win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers are six-point underdogs at Chicago on Sunday. Night.

There's a very real scenario where a 3-5 team leads the division. However, there's also a very real scenario where the Falcons are in first place next week. And as ridiculous as it sounds, if the Saints beat the Browns, as the only team favored in the NFC South this week, and the rest lose, New Orleans moves into a tie for first place.

For Atlanta, the formula is simple. The Falcons need to start stacking wins, improve their divisional record and take advantage of the opportunities ahead.

The NFC South is still within reach, but after Sunday's shutout, Atlanta needs to respond quickly if it wants to make a serious push for the division title.

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