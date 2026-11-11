Who Will Be the Falcons' New Starting Center After Ryan Neuzil Trade with Ravens?

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for guard Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round draft pick. With Neuzil heading to Baltimore, Atlanta now has an opening at center heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, who will replace him?

Corey Levin is the most likely option to replace Neuzil in the starting lineup. The veteran offensive lineman has been listed as Neuzil's backup throughout the season and now has an opportunity to earn an expanded role.

Although Levin does not have an extensive history as a starting center in the NFL, he brings some experience to the position. He has made seven career starts in the league, giving Atlanta a player who has at least experienced the responsibilities of starting at the professional level.

He was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He's played six seasons with the Titans, not counting practice squad duty when he didn't make an NFL appearance, and joined the Falcons as a free agent in March.

The Falcons will need him to get comfortable quickly, particularly with the Chiefs coming to Atlanta this Sunday. Communication along the offensive line will be especially important as Levin takes on responsibility for identifying defensive fronts and helping keep the pocket clean for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Atlanta cannot afford to have communication issues up front, especially against a Kansas City defense capable of creating pressure in multiple ways.

Levin's familiarity with the offensive line and his experience serving as Neuzil's backup should help make the transition easier.

While Levin appears positioned to take over as the starter, the Falcons have also made a move to strengthen their depth at the position.

Atlanta signed center Gus Hartwig to its practice squad, giving the organization another option as it adjusts to life without Neuzil.

Hartwig brings considerable college experience, having made 48 starts at Purdue. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions and New York Jets before joining Atlanta.

His addition provides the Falcons with another developmental option at center while giving the coaching staff some insurance behind Levin.

It remains to be seen whether Hartwig will eventually receive an opportunity to compete for a larger role, but his experience at Purdue gives Atlanta another player familiar with the responsibilities of playing center.

Neuzil's departure marks the end of an important chapter for Atlanta's offensive line.

The Falcons originally signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He gradually worked his way up the depth chart, appearing in 69 games and making 38 starts during his time in Atlanta.

The trade also reunites Neuzil with former Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who held that position in Atlanta from 2021 through 2025.

In return, Atlanta receives Vorhees, a former seventh-round selection who was considered a potential Day 2 pick before suffering an ACL injury at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Since returning to full health, Vorhees has started 22 of 39 possible games.

The additional draft pick also gives Atlanta another asset as it continues reshaping its roster.

For now, however, the biggest question is whether Levin can provide the stability Atlanta needs in the middle of its offensive line.

With the Chiefs approaching, the Falcons will have little time to adjust. Levin appears to have the inside track to replace Neuzil, and his performance could play an important role in determining how well Atlanta's offense operates moving forward.

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