Falcons Make Shock Trade Deadline Deal with Ravens for Starting Center Ryan Neuzil

The Atlanta Falcons are making another surprising move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, this time shaking up their offensive line by trading starting center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens. According to a source, Atlanta is sending Neuzil to Baltimore in exchange for offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

The move is unexpected considering Neuzil's importance to Atlanta's offensive line over the past two seasons. He has played almost exclusively at center and has been the team's starter since 2025, becoming a familiar presence in the middle of the offensive line.

However, Neuzil is in the final year of his contract, giving Atlanta an opportunity to acquire assets rather than potentially lose him in free agency. He also has ties to Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who recruited him to Appalachian State before the two reunited in Atlanta.

This was the second move the Falcons have made on Tuesday. They also signed Jake Moody from the Ravens practice squad, while releasing Nick Folk in a corresponding move.

Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney also reported that the Falcons released edge rusher Drake Jackson from the practice squad and added former Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and center Gus Hartwig to the

The trade is another indication of the direction general manager Ian Cunningham wants to take this organization as he continues reshaping the roster.

Ian Cunningham Prioritizing Draft Picks

Atlanta's latest move comes just one day after trading veteran safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The Falcons are clearly approaching the trade deadline with an emphasis on acquiring future assets rather than sacrificing draft picks to make a playoff push.

Cunningham has been vocal about his philosophy of accumulating draft selections. During his introductory press conference, he made it clear how much he values having additional opportunities to build through the draft.

"I love picks, man," Cunningham said.

He has also described draft selections as currency, explaining that accumulating more picks gives an organization additional opportunities to find impact players.

That philosophy is becoming increasingly evident in Atlanta. Cunningham previously helped oversee Chicago's draft strategy as assistant general manager, and he appears intent on bringing a similar approach to the Falcons.

The organization now has additional draft picks to work with as it looks toward the 2027 offseason.

What Andrew Vorhees Brings to Atlanta

In return, Atlanta receives Andrew Vorhees, a 27-year-old interior offensive lineman with starting experience.

Baltimore selected Vorhees in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC. He started all 17 games for the Ravens in 2025 and provides Atlanta with another experienced option along the offensive line.

His arrival gives the Falcons flexibility as they determine who will replace Neuzil at center.

Ultimately, this is another significant roster decision from Cunningham. Between moving Bates and now Neuzil, Atlanta appears increasingly focused on building its future through the draft while adding players who fit its longer-term plans.

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