Who's Next in Line for Atlanta Falcons Contract Extensions

With Drake London receiving a four-year, $141 million contract extension, Atlanta Falcons fans have a question: Who’s next?

There are plenty of candidates on the team with a plethora of young talent whose contracts expire in the coming years, but who is most likely to actually receive an extension offer?

Bijan Robinson:

Robinson is the clear answer to this question. The former eighth overall pick has turned into one of the best running backs in the league. He has had back-to-back seasons with 1,400 yards on the ground, and last season he led the entire league with 2,298 scrimmage yards.

Robinson still has two years left on his rookie contract after the Falcons made the easy decision of picking up his fifth-year option, but that doesn't mean he has to play on it. A contract extension can be reached before that moment. Even with a completely new coaching staff and front office, Robinson is viewed as one of the core pieces of this Falcons team, and an extension seems imminent.

Robinson’s talent and production, mixed with the fact that he is just 24 years old, have him set to become the highest-paid running back in the league. The Miami Dolphins just extended their star running back Devon Achane on a deal averaging $16 million a year. I expect Robinson’s deal to be north of $20 million a year.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell isn't the only person to suggest that Robinson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs may be playing a game of chicken this summer, knowing whoever signs first won't be the highest paid running back for long.

"If Robinson signs a four-year, $82 million deal with the Falcons, Gibbs will sign an $84 million deal a week later," Barnwell theorized on ESPN. "The same holds true if Gibbs is the first to put pen to paper. We're admittedly talking about a small amount on top of a life-changing amount of money, but there's cachet that comes with being the highest-paid running back."

Kyle Pitts:

After making the Pro Bowl in his rookie year, Pitts had three straight disappointing seasons and was beginning to be considered a draft bust. However, the former fourth overall pick caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns last season, which earned him a Second Team All-Pro nod. This has some questioning if people judged Pitts too early.

Following this resurgent year, the Falcons decided to use their franchise tag on Pitts to keep him with the team for the 2026-27 season on a one-year $15 million deal. The franchise tag seemed to be a temporary solution as the team and Pitts work out a longer-term extension.

The most recent major contracts on the tight end market were Trey McBride and George Kittle signing almost identical four-year, $76 million deals to make them the highest-paid tight ends in the league. I expect Pitts to sign a four-year deal in the $15 million a year range.

Jessie Bates III:

Bates joined the Falcons in free agency back in 2023 and made an immediate impact on the field. He has forced 21 turnovers since joining the team and has three straight seasons with 95-plus tackles.

His four-year deal expires at the end of this season, meaning if the Falcons want to avoid letting him hit the open market, they will need to extend his contract before the end of the season. Bates is 29 years old and is widely considered one of the better safeties in the league.

The other factor working in Bates' favor is an extension could immediately reduce the massive $24.8 million cap hit his contract has this season. By turning his base salary into a signing bonus with a simple extension, the Falcons could save up to $10 million this season and carry that over to 2027 if they want.

Budda Baker from the Arizona Cardinals signed a three-year, $54 million deal back in 2024. I expect Bates' deal to look similar to this deal, as they are of similar age and talent.

Divine Deablo:

After letting Kaden Ellis walk in free agency this year, Deablo is set to become the Falcons' clear number-one linebacker. Deablo signed with the Falcons last offseason after spending four years with the Raiders.

The converted safety had a breakout year despite a broken arm suffered in Week 7 against the 49ers that caused him to miss the next four games. He racked up 73 tackles in just 13 games, and the Falcons' defense looked noticeably better with him on the field.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich loves the versatility Deablo brings, and I expect the team to prioritize extending his contract before the end of the season. Inside linebacker is not a premium position, and the Falcons should be able to extend him for relatively cheap. I expect the contract would be under $10 million a year, which would still put him in the top 30 at his position.

The Falcons are currently projected to have the second-most cap space in the league for 2027, which means they have plenty of room to make some of these key extensions. In total, the team has 46 players set to hit free agency next year, but I expect these four players to get extended before that happens.

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