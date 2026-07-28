Why Atlanta Falcons Veteran Breaks Out in Contract Year

The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line already has a big name on the interior with Chris Lindstrom. This might cause some people to overlook the other starting offensive guard, Matthew Bergeron. Now entering his fourth year in the league, Bergeron is due for a breakout season in 2026.

After playing his college ball at Syracuse, where he mainly played offensive tackle, the Falcons drafted the Quebec native in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he became an immediate starter.

Bergeron excelled in the run game but struggled to protect the passer at times, and as a result, the Falcons decided to bump him to left guard. He was an immediate contributor, playing every offensive snap in his rookie season.

However, the pass protection struggles carried over to the NFL, and he gave up six sacks in his rookie season. PFF gave him a 57.1 pass-blocking grade. It was something Bergeron was going to have to improve on if he wanted to remain a starter in the NFL because of how important protecting the passer is.

He did improve in his second year, cutting his sacks allowed number in half as well as breaking out as a run blocker.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Bergeron has a big frame that he uses to physically dominate in the run game. He is good at both creating gaps at the point of attack and climbing up to second-level defenders.

In year three, Bergeron improved as a pass-blocker again, allowing just one sack and seven hits in 912 offensive snaps. He also cut down a penalty issue he had the year before and was penalized just two times all season.

Now entering year four, Bergeron is due for a breakout season. This is the last year of his rookie contract, so he has all the motivation in the world to have a great season and earn a big payday. On top of that, the Falcons brought in legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is sure to help Bergeron build on a promising start to his career.

The Falcons return four of their five offensive line starters, including Jake Matthews and Ryan Neuzil, who will be playing on either side of Bergeron. This returning chemistry should help Bergeron feel more comfortable and could help him perform better.

Bergeron is becoming more comfortable at pass protection at left guard every season. There is no reason to expect that progression to stop, especially with the addition of Callahan. This means that the breakout season for Bergeron could come from a jump in his run blocking.

Last season, he graded as a top-20 run blocker. If Bergeron could turn into a top-10 run blocker, he could thrust his name into some of the best guards in the NFL along with teammate Chris Lindstrom.

The Falcons already have one of the best guard duos in the league, and if Bergeron has the breakout season that looks to be on the horizon, the pair could cement themselves as the best duo in the league for years to come.

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