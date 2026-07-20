Under-the-Radar Atlanta Falcons with Expiring Contracts: Who Gets Paid?

The Atlanta Falcons have been busy this offseason, signing star players to multi-year extensions. Tight end Kyle Pitts was the first to get a new deal. He was given a three-year contract with two years of guaranteed money to replace the franchise tag.

Wide receiver Drake London was also in the final year of his contract when the Falcons signed him to a four-year, $141 million deal that included $100 million of guaranteed money.

Running back Bijan Robinson has been talked about for months as being in line for a new deal, but he still has two years left on his fully guaranteed rookie contract. While the Falcons may give him a raise and extend his guaranteed money, there are a whopping 44 players headed to Flowery Branch in the next week for training camp who are scheduled to be free agents after this season.

We take a look at several of the key players who could be in line for extensions before becoming free agents in March.

S Jessie Bates III

Bates originally signed a three-year deal with the Falcons in 2023, but he signed an extension that freed up salary cap space at the time and added a year to his contract.

A two-time All-Pro with the Falcons, Bates isn't exactly flying under the radar, but he is an excellent litmus test for this new regime. Over the last five seasons, the Falcons have had an imbalance of resources poured into non-premium positions, including safety.

Bates carries the second-highest salary cap hit in the NFL at his position. Bates is talented, and he's expressed an interest in staying in Atlanta. However, the Falcons have top-three salaries at guard (Chris Lindstrom), tight end, and soon-to-be running back. Add in safety, and that's four of the five non-premium positions in the NFL.

The fifth being linebacker, and the Falcons didn't put up much of a fight for Kaden Elliss this offseason, maybe foreshadowing how they plan to deal with Bates.

Letting Bates hit free agency would be the clearest indicator yet that Cunningham and the Falcons are serious about being more frugal in positions deemed less impactful.

OG Matthew Bergeron

Bergeron is similar to Bates without the resume. A starter at a non-premium position, he's been a solid player for the Falcons, but he hasn't been selected to a Pro Bowl in his three seasons. Former general manager Terry Fontenot traded up to get him in the 2023 draft at No. 38. Another two-pick move for a non-premium position.

The Falcons are already spending heavily on Lindstrom. Bergeron is in line for $12.5 million per year or so in free agency. Would Cunningham let him walk after this year and hope to replace him with a cheaper draft pick?

Three of Atlanta's five starting offensive linemen are scheduled to be free agents. Atlanta probably doesn't want to try to replace all three in one offseason.

Which brings us to:

C Ryan Neuzil

Neuzil was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2021. He played half the snaps in 2024 when starting center Drew Dalman was injured. He was rewarded last year with a one-year deal as the Falcons' starting center as Dalman cashed in with the Bears (and promptly retired after one season).

PFF graded Neuzil as the No. 5 center in the NFL last year. The market for center has increased dramatically over the last several years, with Cam Jurgens of the Eagles making $17 million per year as the fourth-highest-paid center in the league. The Bills' Connor McGovern comes in at No. 5 at $13 million per year.

Undrafted free agent James Brockermeyer was a steal out of Miami. He has a good chance to make the 53-man roster this year, and possibly slot in for Neuzil in 2027 if he prices himself out of Atlanta.

LB Divine Deablo

Deablo was one of the best free agent signings in the NFL last year. He signed a two-year deal with the Falcons worth $14 million. However, there was only one year of guaranteed money on his contract.

In other words, he's on a week-to-week deal with the Falcons right now. They could cut him and not pay him another dime. That's an uncomfortable situation for an NFL player to be in. Expect Deablo to get an extension before Week 1 against the Steelers.

DL Zach Harrison

Harrison has been a bit of an enigma for the Falcons. Between misuse and injuries, Harrison has shown flashes of brilliance without putting together an entire season.

He had three sacks in the final three games of his rookie season in 2023. Then he was relegated to the bench in 2024 as first-time defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake installed his two-man defensive front in what was, in essence, a 2-4-5 nickel/prevent defense as his base.

He had 3.5 sacks through seven games last season before picking up a knock against the 49ers. Through roster mismanagement during his first game back, he played a career-high number of snaps against the Colts. He didn't play again the rest of the season.

He enters year four, playing in Jeff Ulbrich's aggressive system that suits him well. Brandon Dorlus broke out with 8.5 sacks last season, and Harrison has more than enough talent to do the same in 2026.

But he's got to stay healthy.

What's Next?

Rookies report to training camp on Friday, with veterans following suit next Tuesday, July 28th. Of the 44 players on expiring contracts, none of them are rookies.

With the first-year players trying to make an impression and fight for a spot on the depth chart, and nearly half the team playing for their next deal, expect competition at training camp to be at an all-time high.

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