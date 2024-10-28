Historically Bad Stat Indicates How Badly Falcons Pass Rush Is Struggling
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a second time this season during Week 8. The victory moved the Falcons into the driver's seat and first place in the NFC South.
But that doesn't mean it was a perfect performance for the Falcons.
The Atlanta offense is getting better most weeks. However, the defense is not.
With stellar play from the unit's stars such as Jessie Bates III and AJ Terrell being the exception, the Falcons defense leaves a lot to be desired. The most struggling part of the unit, of course, is the pass rush.
By now, Falcons fans are used to hearing negative things said about the team's edge rushers. Atlanta hasn't finish in the top half of the league in sacks since 2017.
Coincidentally (it's actually not a coincidence), that was the last time the Falcons were in the playoffs.
But despite multiple draft pick investments and a preseason trade for a veteran edge rusher, the Falcons pass rush isn't better, it's worse. According to The 33rd Team, it's one of the worst pass rushing units in the NFL this century.
"Atlanta is 23rd in EPA per play on defense, and opponents have scored 48.7 percent on drives, which is the third-highest rate in the league," The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta wrote. "The Falcons still have one of the league’s worst pass-rush units, ranked 29th in pressure rate and 32nd in sack rate at just 2.2 percent.
"That’s one of the worst sack rates for a team through eight weeks since 2000."
According to the data The 33rd Team compiled, the 2024 Falcons have the worst sack rate after eight weeks over the last 15 seasons. Since 2000, only the 2007 Carolina Panthers, 2008 Kansas City Chiefs and 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars had a worst sack rate after Week 8 than the Falcons currently own.
None of those teams finished with winning records. Interestingly, the 2007 Panthers and 2009 Jaguars managed to go 7-9. But the 2008 Chiefs ended the year as one of the worst teams in the league at 2-14.
It's important to note, though, that the '07 Panthers and '09 Jaguars each improved their sack percentage during the second half of the year. The Panthers, who had just a 1.6% sack rate after Week 8 in 2007, finished the season with a 4.1% sack percentage.
Sitting at 5-3, the Falcons may be able to win the NFC South without much improvement in their pass rush. But if Atlanta doesn't get better at pressuring opposing quarterbacks, it leaves Kirk Cousins and the offense very little margin for error.
Cousins threw 4 touchdowns and finished with a 145.9 passer rating. Thanks to Bates, Terrell and a mistake free offense, the Falcons also posted a plus-3 turnover margin.
Yet, they won by only 5.
The Falcons led for almost all of Week 8. They had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted 50 passes.
But even with very little reason to honor the running game Sunday, the Falcons managed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits against Mayfield.
Whether via trade or simply improved play from their current defensive front, the Falcons have to find a way to rush the passer if they are going to be a true contender in the NFC.