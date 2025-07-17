Patrick Mahomes Speaks out on Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
Not everyone is sold that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be the answer for the Atlanta Falcons behind center. But three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes seems pretty convinced.
During a recent interview with USA Today's For the Win's Cory Woodroof, Mahomes had high praise for the Falcons second-year signal-caller.
"He's a great football player, man. I watched him actually when he was at Indiana, and then going over to Washington and how much success he had," Mahomes told Woodroof. "And then at the end of last season, I thought he did a great job.
"And so, [he] can throw the football as good as anybody. [He's going to] keep getting better and better in the NFL."
NFL pundits who believe in Penix this offseason share Mahomes' analysis, especially when it comes to Penix as a thrower. He has tremendous arm strength, which gives him a high ceiling in the NFL.
Mahomes also came into the league with a rocket for an arm. But there were questions about how he could transition to the NFL level from the pass-happy Big 12 and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Obviously, Mahomes transitioned extremely well. He won league MVP during his first year as a starter.
Penix doesn't have to capture the MVP award for the Falcons to win more games than they have in a long time. Atlanta has added a lot of different playmakers on offense over the last few years, which should give Penix plenty to work with in 2025.
Mahomes said it's about the Falcons putting all that talent together.
"Atlanta has a lot of great players, and so, I think, for them, I think it's just trying to keep building on the culture that Coach Morris established there this first season, and they'll have a great chance," said Mahomes.
"It's the NFL, man. You never know. It just kind of depends on the momentum, and who gets hot at the right time. And so, I think they have the talent to do it. It's about them going out there and doing it."
Penix and the Falcons will be trying to end a seven-year playoff drought this season. It's also been seven years since the Falcons posted a winning record.
Penix went 1-2 as a starter at the end of last season. The Falcons finished with an 8-9 record after beginning the season 6-3.