Falcons Projected to Have Poor Defensive Line in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons didn’t bring back veteran defensive linemen Calais Campbell or Bud Dupree. That appears to have cost them in the Pro Football Focus defensive line rankings.
PFF’s Sam Monson ranked the Falcons defensive line at No. 28 in the league on June 25. Only the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals were ranked lower.
“David Onyemata is a very good player on the inside, and Grady Jarrett was once one of the best in the league, even if he hasn’t hit that level for some time. Outside of that duo, the Falcons don’t offer much up front,” wrote Monson.
“Young players Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro and Bralen Trice may surprise, but this is a unit that looks like it will struggle again in 2024.”
Monson appeared to overlook third-year defender Arnold Ebiketie, who had 6 sacks last season. That was only 0.5 fewer than either Campbell or Dupree.
The Falcons list Ebiketie as an outside linebacker, so perhaps that’s why Monson made no mention of him for his defensive line rankings. But Trice is also listed as an outside linebacker on Atlanta’s official roster, and Monson mentioned him.
To build off their 2023 defensive success, the Falcons will certainly need young players to contribute to the defensive line. There’s no doubt about that.
But PFF's Bradley Locker seems to have confidence that that will occur. Locker named Ebiketie his top breakout candidate for the Falcons this season. If that occurs, Orhorhoro and Trice could have an easier time making an impact because they’ll likely face more one-on-one situations.
And an Ebiketie breakout campaign all but guarantees that the Falcons will not have a bottom five defensive line unit during the 2024 season.