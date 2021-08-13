LISTEN: Falcons at Titans - Kyle Pitts Debut? - Preview

Locked On Falcons: Who to Watch in the Falcons vs. Titans Preseason Week 1 Preview

It's been 222 days since the Atlanta Falcons last played a football game. That drought ends tonight at home against the Tennessee Titans to kick off the 2021 preseason.

While the Falcons and Titans shouldn't have too much in common considering each team plays in opposite conferences, a lot of intersecting storylines written during a busy offseason should make for an interesting matchup.

After playing 10 seasons with the Falcons, Julio Jones was traded to the Titans in June. While Jones will likely not see the field until the regular season, Jones will certainly be on the mind of a former teammates taking the field tonight.

New Falcons coach Arthur Smith spent the past 10 seasons on the Titans coaching staff, including the last two seasons as offensive coordinator. He brought several ex-Titans coaches with him to Atlanta, including offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman previews the Falcons preseason-opening matchup against the Titans, looking at the players and position battles he'll be watching.

He also discusses what to expect in Kyle Pitts' NFL debut, the ongoing battles for various starting offensive line spots, and what we'll see schematically from Pees. He then breaks down why it's important not to get too caught up in preseason results.

