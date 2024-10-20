Potential Falcons Trade Target Ends Months Long Holdout
The Atlanta Falcons may have another edge rusher trade target to consider after Sunday. That's because NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported ahead of Week 7 that veteran Haason Reddick will be back with the New York Jets starting Monday.
Reddick has been holding out for several months in the hopes of landing a new long-term deal.
Rapoport reported Reddick will end his holdout and agree to sign a short-term contract with the Jets.
Reddick's deal comes on the heels of the Jets trading for wide receiver Davante Adams this week. New York owns a 2-4 record, but with those two players, and if the team can spoil quarterback Russell Wilson's debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, there will be a very different feeling around the Jets heading into Week 8.
However, just because Reddick is ending his holdout doesn't mean the Jets won't trade him. Actually, agreeing to the short-term deal could make Reddick more tradeable.
It's unlikely the Falcons or any other NFL team would have been interested in acquiring Reddick before he ended his holdout. He's damaged his reputation with months of stubbornness.
Reddick reporting to the Jets is the beginning of the edge rusher repairing his reputation. It was also likely necessary for another trade to be possible.
The Jets acquired Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2026 third-round pick in April. He then held out the entire summer and nearly the first seven weeks of the regular season, racking up fines in the millions of dollars.
Reddick is in the final year of a 3-year, $45 million contract. The financial details of Reddick's new deal with the Jets is not yet clear.
Falcons fans are very likely hoping the new contract doesn't rule out Reddick getting traded before the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline. Assuming Reddick can get into game shape quickly, he'd be a great fit on the Atlanta defense.
The Falcons have played strong defense in head coach Raheem Morris' first season. However, they are last in the NFL with 5 sacks.
Reddick has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the last four seasons. He had 16 sacks with a league-high 5 forced fumbles, helping the Philadelphia Eagles to an NFC championship two years ago.
Last year, Reddick posted 11 sacks with 13 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits and 1 pass defense.
Reddick, who turned 30 in September, would be a short-term solution for Atlanta similar to Matthew Judon. But he'd be a worthwhile addition if the Falcons could land him for an affordable trade price.
Whether he's a realistic trade target will depend on the Jets' true intentions with him. The edge rusher's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that "we will continue to work towards a long-term extension with the Jets."
Even still, Reddick should be on Atlanta's radar.