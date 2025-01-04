Pro Bowl Snub, All-Pro Safety Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons
When the NFL announced the results of the 2024 Pro Bowl voting, you could hear a mix of reactions from Atlanta. They were happy to see offensive guard Chris Lindstrom and cult-hero KhaDarel Hodge get Pro Bowl nods, but there was at least one player who fostered resentment towards the selection process - All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.
Jessie Bates III
While he may not voice his protests publicly, the Falcons' safety owns the strongest case for inclusion on the Pro Bowl list. If you look at those chosen ahead of him, only one of them enjoys a season that's head and shoulders above everyone else.
Xavier McKinney picked off seven passes, notched a sack and recovered a fumble to go along with eighty-four tackles. Now, Bates may not match McKinney's monster campaign, he equals and, in some respects, surpasses Budda Baker of the Cardinals and Brian Branch of the Lions.
2024 Totals, after 16 games
Baker: 155 tackles, zero interceptions, five passes defensed
Branch: 103 tackles, four interceptions, four passes defensed, one forced fumble
Bates: 97 tackles, four interceptions, one pick-six, ten passes defensed, four forced fumbles
Granted, Baker and Branch accumulated more tackles, but Bates made more impact plays. Furthermore, of the three, Bates missed the least tackles (eight). Branch missed ten and astonishingly enough, Baker whiffed on eighteen tackle attempts.
That fact, in itself, should've jumped Bates ahead of Baker. Additionally, Baker surrendered six touchdowns and a 73.9 percent completion percentage. He racked up an obscene number of tackles and missed tackles, due to the fact that teams not only choose to throw in his direction, but having a front seven who didn’t produce.
Bottom Line
Jessie Bates, despite a lack of a consistent pass rush in front of him, continues to make plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Not receiving a Pro Bowl nod does not sit right and should not with anyone that remotely understands the NFL. He was All-Pro last season, and it won’t surprise anyone when he gets more recognition after the season.