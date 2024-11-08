Falcons' Raheem Morris Relates to Saints Coaching Change: 'Nobody Likes It'
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made it clear to reporters this week that he doesn't believe in trap games. But he does appear to believe in a team receiving a boost after naming an interim head coach.
Morris and the Falcons will face interim head coach Darren Rizzi and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Rizzi replaced Dennis Allen as Saints head coach this week.
"You just increase the urgency in the whole building in the Saints organization," Morris told the media. "They're playing for their livelihood. They're playing for jobs. Nobody likes it.
"It's always rough in our business. I know we make TV shows out of all that stuff but, honestly, for us, that's real life and real-life experiences. For that building, it's real life and real-life experiences, and those guys are going through it."
Morris lived through that kind of experience, ironically, with the Falcons. Atlanta fired Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start in the 2020 season. Morris served as the team's interim head coach the rest of the season.
Overall, he led the team to a 4-7 finish. But those four victories came in Morris' first six games as head coach. In fact, Morris won three of his first four games as Falcons interim head coach, including a victory in his debut versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was Minnesota's starter behind center in that game.
"I believe the team plays very well the following week, in my experience," Cousins said of a midseason head coaching firing. "I see it as a real challenge that we've been thrown. They're going to be emotionally and mentally at their best and then playing at their place.
"So there's a lot of factors coming together where you feel like we have to be at our best to have a chance to get a win."
Matt Ryan outdueled Cousins that day, throwing for 371 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cousins had 343 touchdowns and 3 touchdowns but also 3 interceptions.
To avoid losing to an interim head coach in his debut again, Cousins will have to do a better job taking care of the ball than he did in that game.
Ball security has been an issue at times for Cousins in 2024. He has 7 interceptions. Cousins has thrown only 2 in the past four games, so he's improved in that area. But he leads the NFL with 8 fumbles.
The Falcons entire offense avoiding giveways will be crucial to securing a sweep over the Saints. New Orleans isn't going to compete for the NFC South title, but the organization would love nothing more than to make it harder for Atlanta to secure the division crown.
It also would be a great first impression for Rizzi to beat the team's biggest rival.