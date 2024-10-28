Falcons' Raheem Morris Delivers Blount Message After Beating Buccaneers
It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to execute a specific plan they had on offense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On the first offensive drive of the game, the Falcons faced third-and-3 on the fringe of field goal range. Head coach Raheem Morris explained to SI.com's Albert Breer that he decided before the play that if the Falcons didn't convert on third down, they would keep the offense on the field for fourth down.
That's exactly what happened when quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't connected with wide receiver Drake London on a short tunnel screen. On fourth down, though, the Falcons were a lot more aggressive.
“We planned that during the week,” Morris told Breer during a phone call after the game. “Z-Rob [Zac Robinson] is one of the better people in the world to know how aggressive we’re going to be, when we want to be aggressive, the times we want to be aggressive.
"He’s always ready for those situations so when they come up throughout the process of the game, it’s very easy to communicate with one of the best offensive coordinators in the world. I know he’s only been calling it for a short amount of time, but he’s going to be aggressive. He always wants to be aggressive."
The Buccaneers defense played too close to the line of scrimmage on the fourth-down attempt. That was one of the reasons why Cousins was able to hit tight end Kyle Pitts for a 36-yard touchdown.
Breer described the play not as the clichéd statement that most people would take it as -- a fourth-down try on the road in a pivotal divisional showdown. But it was a message from Morris nonetheless.
The figurative message Morris delivered by going for that fourth down he sent with words after the game.
“I’ve got nothing but belief in our team and our guys,” Morris told Breer.
That can be a double-edged sword. After losses, Morris has preached that he has belief in his pass rushers. Yes, the group that is on pace to be historically bad this season.
Sometimes, maybe a little less belief and a little more urgency to try something different is needed.
But Morris isn't going to be accused of failing to give his players a chance to make a play anytime soon. Ultimately, that is a good thing. Nothing good can come from a head coach or a coaching staff that doesn't trust the players.
There are obvious things the Falcons need to improve defensively. But with four victories in the last five weeks, belief seems to be growing in the locker room. It should be growing among the Falcons fan base too.