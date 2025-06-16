REPORT: Former Atlanta Falcons Safety being Courted by NFC South Rival
On August 15th, 2024, the Atlanta Falcons signed free agent safety Justin Simmons. The former Bronco signed a one-year $7.5 million contract, with all the money guaranteed and a $4.75 million signing bonus. The contract included a void year, so despite not being retained by the Falcons, he still counts $3.2 million against Atlanta’s cap this year, according to Spotrac.
Simmons remains unsigned, and a Falcons reunion seemed unlikely after the NFL Draft when Atlanta took former Notre Dame product Xavier Watts in the third round.
However, Simmons is now garnering interest from one of the Falcons’ rivals: the Carolina Panthers. In a recent report from Joe Person of The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers have been in touch with Simmons’s representation about him potentially joining the team. However, he says that no signing is imminent at this time.
Along with most of his teammates on that side of the ball, Simmons was a bit of a disappointment last season for the Atlanta Falcons. Touted as a ball-hawk, he finished the season with just two interceptions.
Simmons gave up five touchdowns on the season, per PFF, his most in a season since 2020, and the second-most he’s given up in a season in his career. He is also credited with 16 missed tackles and a 19.8% missed tackle percentage, both of which are his highest marks in a season ever.
If Simmons does end up signing with the Panthers, Atlanta and Carolina essentially would have ended up swapping safeties. The Falcons signed former Panther safety Jordan Fuller to a one-year, $1.3 million deal with $80,000 guaranteed, according to Spotrac. Fuller did not register an interception with the Panthers last season. He only played nine games, and the lack of guaranteed money means there are no assurances he makes the 53-man roster in September.
Simmons was still unsigned halfway through August last year, eventually joining the Falcons just mere weeks before the season began. It looks like he may once again be a late off-season signing, with an NFC South rival being a possibility.