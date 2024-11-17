Broncos' Sean Payton Speaks Out on Stopping Falcons' Drake London, Darnell Mooney
Although he had two solid campaigns to begin his career, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is experiencing a breakout 2024 season. He's averaging a career-high 64.9 receiving yards per game and leads the team with 58 catches in 10 games.
London is on pace for roughly 99 receptions and his first 1,000-yard season.
But London doesn't lead the Falcons in receiving yards or receiving touchdowns. That would be free-agent signee Darnell Mooney, who has registered 684 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 10 games. He's averaging a career-high 14.9 yards per catch.
With that kind of production from two different receivers, arguably, Mooney isn't just a very strong No. 2 wideout. He's a 1B to London's 1A status.
For opposing defenses, it's often pick your poison when deciding which Falcons receiver to emphasize. This week, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed the issue of facing London and Mooney in Week 11.
“I think we all have been conditioned to a [No.] 1 and a [No.] 2. They’re both different types of receivers completely," Payton told reporters. "Then you deal with the tight end, and we haven’t even talked about the [running back]. So I think they’re different types of players.
"I think that the trick is how you want to defend them. Are you putting [CB Pat] Surtain [II] one direction [and CB] Riley [Moss] the other? All that goes into the game planning. They’re entirely different relative to their skillsets.”
Payton added that London is such a great blocker that he allows the Falcons to run 12-personnel looks (1 back, 2 tight ends) with three wide receivers on the field. In running situations out of that personnel grouping, London acts as a second Falcons tight end.
It's also not like London and Mooney are the only offensive playmakers opposing defenses have to be concerned about against the Falcons. Running back Bijan Robinson is fourth in the league with 1,079 yards from scrimmage.
"He does a lot of things well," Payton said of Robinson. "He’s someone that can catch the ball out of the backfield if you’re not careful. He’s an extremely talented player.”
Tight end Kyle Pitts also has 485 receiving yards and is averaging more than 14 yards per catch.
The Falcons suffered a very tough loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. In the loss, the Falcons had just one touchdown through nearly 59 minutes of gametime.
But they have the offensive tools to get back on track quickly even on the road against the Broncos.
The Falcons will kick off with the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday.