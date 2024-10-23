Falcons Urged to 'Eye' a Defensive Front 'Boost' Before Trade Deadline
If the Atlanta Falcons are buyers at the NFL trade deadline, a lot of pundits and fans expect the team to add an edge rusher. But that's not Atlanta's only option.
On October 23, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified the Falcons as a potential suitor for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. Unlike a lot of edge rushers available on the trade market, Joseph-Day could help the Falcons in both pass and run defense.
"Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day could bring valuable draft capital back to Tennessee. The 29-year-old is proving to be a terrific value on his one-year, $4 million contract. Joseph-Day has appeared in all six games for the Titans, with four starts," wrote Knox.
"The Falcons could eye Joseph-Day to help boost a defensive front that has underwhelmed against both the pass and the run (4.4 yards per carry allowed)."
Joseph-Day has never recorded more than 3 sacks in any of his previous five NFL seasons. But this year, he already has 2 sacks with 3 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits and 1 pass defense.
The 29-year-old has produced those numbers while only playing 43% of Tennessee's defensive snaps this season.
Now, the Falcons shouldn't expect to acquire Joseph-Day, increase his snap load and anticipate his production to rise at the same rate. That's not usually how it works.
But Joseph-Day has the ability to help the Falcons defensive front in more than one way. According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, he's regularly been an above average run defender and edge rusher in games this season.
The Titans may be 1-5. But with Joseph-Day as one of their rotational pieces along the defensive line, Tennessee is ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed per game. They are top five in both run and pass defense, including third in passing yards allowed per contest.
Joseph-Day also has the type of experience NFL teams often look for in trade deadline acquisitions. He started seven games for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 regular season and appeared in the Super Bowl for the team when they won their championship.
The Falcons are currently last in the league with six sacks through seven weeks. They are also 24th in rushing yards allowed per game.
Knox speculated that Joseph-Day could bring back "valuable draft capital" for the Titans. But he will turn 30 next offseason and is on an expiring contract.
So, on paper, Joseph-Day could be a very affordable trade target. That could be key for the Falcons, as they may prefer to hold onto their three remaining draft picks for the 2025 class.
Perhaps the Falcons could land Joseph-Day in a draft pick exchange. He wouldn't be the blockbuster deal Atlanta fans want, but he would give the Falcons a chance to improve in multiple areas on defense.