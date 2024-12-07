Vikings Rule Out Key Defensive Starter for Falcons Clash
The Atlanta Falcons must get their passing game going again to end their 3-game losing streak in Week 14. That task got a little easier.
The Minnesota Vikings ruled out starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The veteran didn't practice all week because of a hamstring injury. On Friday, the Vikings declared Gilmore "out" for the game.
Gilmore was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. In that season, he posted 6 interceptions and 20 pass defenses, both NFL highs, with the New England Patriots.
Although that was five years ago, Gilmore has remained a reliable starter. He has registered 47 combined tackles, 7 pass defenses and 1 interception in 12 games this season.
With Gilmore starting at one of their two outside cornerback spots, the Vikings lead the NFL with 18 interceptions this season. The veteran has earned a 66.6 Pro Football Focus player grade in 2024, which is the second-best grade in the Vikings secondary this season (among players who have appeared in more than 5 games).
Hopefully without Gilmore, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins can avoid any catastrophic mistakes in Week 14. But on paper, it's not a favorable matchup for Atlanta. While the Vikings defense leads the NFL in interceptions, Cousins is first in the league among quarterbacks with 13 picks.
Gilmore was the only player the Vikings officially ruled out from their injury report Friday. Outside linebackers Patrick Jones II and Andrew Van Ginkel were limited in the team's final practice session and are questionable for Week 14.
The other players with ailments on the Minnesota injury report -- safety Jay Ward, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, linebacker Blake Cashman, long snapper Andrew DePaola, kicker Will Reichard, tight end Josh Oliver, and guard Dalton Risner -- fully practiced Friday.
Harrison Smith wasn't on the field for Friday's practice, but it was a rest day for the veteran safety.
The Vikings will host the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm ET.