Falcons Key Offensive Lineman Named Free Agency Target for NFC Foe
Seemingly the biggest question the Atlanta Falcons will face along their offensive line in free agency next spring is at center. Drew Dalman, who began the year starting at center but is currently on injured reserve, and his replacement, Ryan Neuzil, will both see their rookie contracts expire in March (Neuzil will be a restricted free agent).
But that's not the only offensive lineman the Falcons have on an expiring contract. Tackle Strom Norton is also set to be a free agent next offseason.
With Norton, though, the Falcons could have competition to keep his services. On Monday, Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department named Norton the 2025 free agency addition the Green Bay Packers should make.
"There were talks of moving Zach Tom to center this past offseason and while that didn't come to fruition, it might next year when Josh Myers hits free agency," the BR team wrote. "If Tom switches positions, that would change Green Bay's top need in the trenches from center to right tackle and the Falcon is a decent replacement option.
"While Norton has been a backup in Atlanta, he has a good track record as a run blocker. The 30-year-old has earned a 69.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus heading into Week 8 this season, and he should be a relatively cost-effective solution."
Norton has only made four starts in two seasons with the Falcons. But as Bleacher Report documented, he has played well with his opportunities, particularly in run blocking.
With the Falcons, Norton has predominantly played right tackle, but he's also appeared at left tackle for a few snaps. He's an ideal swing tackle for any team that wants to add quality depth to their offensive line.
Norton could also compete for a starting job with another club next season. He started 15 games for the Los Angeles Chargers during 2021. Over his eight-year NFL career, Norton has started 22 contests.
He began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent for the Detroit Lions in 2017. He spent his rookie season with the Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Norton finally dressed for his first NFL regular season game for the Vikings in 2018.
Norton was unemployeed in the NFL for the entire 2019 regular season. But he then signed with the Chargers in April 2020. That's where he earned a regular roster spot.
From 2021-23, Norton played in at least 12 games every season, making 18 starts. Barring injury, he will reach 12 games played again this season with the Falcons.
Norton is not a player the Falcons will want to lose in free agency. But if the 30-year-old has the opportunity to compete for a starting job elsewhere, then it might be difficult for the Falcons to court Norton back to Atlanta.