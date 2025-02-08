Falcons Projected to Land 'Scheme-Versatile' Playmaker Opposite A.J. Terrell
The edge rushing problems for the Atlanta Falcons have been well documented. But in 2024, the secondary was also an issue for Atlanta.
For that reason, Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings predicted the Falcons to select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at No. 15 overall.
"In 2024, the Falcons’ defense was torn apart by poor scheming, pass-rush, and ephemeral pass coverage. Will Johnson at least solves one of those issues, situating himself as a scheme-versatile playmaker opposite A.J. Terrell," wrote Cummings.
Other than Travis Hunter, who played both cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado, Johnson was the first cornerback off the board in Cumming's mock draft.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Johnson the second-best cornerback in the 2025 draft class on his draft big board on Jan. 29 (not counting Hunter, who he listed as a receiver).
"Johnson is a big cornerback with easy/fluid movement skills and excellent instincts. He played outside and in the slot at Michigan," Jeremiah wrote. "He can alleviate any concerns about his speed during athletic testing in the spring.
"Overall, Johnson isn’t a perfect player, but I do love his blend of size and ball skills."
Most of the CBS Sports mock drafts have predicted the Falcons to select an edge rusher at No. 15 overall this spring. But CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr identified the secondary as Atlanta's biggest offseason need.
There should be significant changes in Atlanta's secondary this offseason. Veteran cornerbacks Mike Hughes, Kevin King and Antonio Hamilton are set to be unrestricted free agents.
At safety, Justin Simmons and Richie Grant will hit the open market in March.
The turnover could be a welcomed sight. The Falcons were 22nd in passing yards yielded and 20th in net yards allowed per pass attempt. That was after being eighth in pass defense during the 2023 season under previous defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
Atlanta's top preference in the 2025 NFL draft should be edge rusher. But whether the team can land a top prospect along the edge could depend on how the first 14 selections unfold.
In Cumming's mock draft, edge rushers Abdul Carter, Mykel Williams and Nic Scourton were off the board before the Falcons picked at No. 15.
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce, though, was not one of them. Pearce has been a popular choice for the Falcons in other early mock drafts this offseason.
In Cumming's new mock draft, Pearce landed with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 overall.